More than just typical scary shows, there is something hauntingly atmospheric about gothic horror television series. Drawing primarily from European folklore, these stories involve the supernatural malevolence normally associated with ghosts, vampires, werewolves, and other paranormal creatures from the region. Slashers and zombies need not apply here, nor monsters originating from other parts of the world, these are more old world terrors. There is also a quiet romanticism about gothic horror stories, often involving forbidden temptation and dangerous liaisons.

From period pieces capturing the historical depictions of these scary stories to dramatic modern retellings, there are plenty of popular gothic horror shows to check out. These range from intentionally campy classics to series that keep their tone and frightening elements terrifyingly serious. Special consideration goes to shows that are not inspired by gothic literature but provide their own adaptations to these timeless stories. Here are the 15 best gothic horror TV shows ranked and ready for you to sink your teeth into.