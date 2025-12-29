The 15 Greatest British TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

For most Americans, the first experience with a British TV show is often on PBS. For others, it may come after talking to that insufferable drama student in high school who impersonates his favorite BBC shows in a terrible English accent. Whatever the case, the great British television shows are often a cut above U.S. network TV.

It's the result of government funding (meaning no sponsors to assuage), the literary pedigree and stage training of the available talent, edgier commercial channels that want to offer a competing product, and lower budgets that require more creativity without too many special effects or location shoots. In the streaming age, we're more than catching up, but shows from the United Kingdom have a bit of a head start, and some are still running after many decades, putting more recent televised franchises to shame.

These are the best British TV shows of all time.