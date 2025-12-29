Malcolm In The Middle Revival Sets April Premiere On Hulu — Watch First Trailer

Malcolm is headed home — whether he wants to or not.

"Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" will premiere Friday, April 10. All four episodes will drop at once.

A teaser trailer features original series stars Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Christopher Masterson (Francis), and Justin Berfield (Reese), all reprising their roles from the Fox classic.

David Bukach/Disney

As previously reported, Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, will not be back. He is succeeded in the role by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark ("Wynonna Earp").

Rounding out the revival cast are Anthony Timpano ("Riverdale") as Malcolm's brother Jamie, Vaughan Murrae ("The Way Home") as youngest sibling Kelly, Kiana Madeira (Trinkets) as Malcolm's girlfriend Tristan, and Keeley Karsten ("The Fabelmans") as Malcolm's daughter Leah.

David Bukach/Disney

"Malcolm in the Middle" originally aired for seven seasons on Fox, from 2000 to 2006. The show won seven Primetime Emmy Awards for writing and directing, as well as two for guest star Cloris Leachman. It received 26 additional nominations, with Kaczmarek and Cranston regularly earning nods for their performances.

Press play on the "Malcolm in the Middle" revival trailer above, then hit the comments with your reaction to the footage!

Disney



