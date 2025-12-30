WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Tuesday: Ricky Gervais Stand-Up Special, College Football, And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: Ricky Gervais tackles life and death, college football bowl games continue, and tensions boil over on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." 

Showtimes for December 30, 2025

ET

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Netflix

The documentary unravels the case of the Utah therapist whose child abuse arrest with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke exposed a twisted tale of manipulation.

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Netflix

Gervais addresses life, death, and the state of the world in this stand-up special that spares no topic — even his own mortality.

Wolf

AMC+ and Shudder

Series premiere: Based on Mo Hayder's Jack Caffery novels, the crime thriller follows a detective (Ukweli Roach) plagued by nightmares and obsessed with the neighbor he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s.

ET

College Football

ESPN

Bowl games include Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech (2 p.m.), University of Tennessee vs. University of Illinois (5:30 p.m.), and University of Southern California vs. Texas Christian University (8 p.m.). 

ET

Coast 2 Coast

NBC

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Memphis Grizzlies (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers (airing at 7:30 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Bravo

Angie surprises the ladies with a photoshoot; a relaxing day at the spa takes a loud turn as Britani finds herself at odds with many of the other women.

ET

Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Kim plans a girls' night where Natalie refuses to ignore their problems; Chris helps Audrey move; Jason attempts to reconnect with Angelica after an awkward situation.

