What To Watch Tuesday: Ricky Gervais Stand-Up Special, College Football, And More
On TV this Tuesday: Ricky Gervais tackles life and death, college football bowl games continue, and tensions boil over on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
Showtimes for December 30, 2025
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
The documentary unravels the case of the Utah therapist whose child abuse arrest with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke exposed a twisted tale of manipulation.
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Gervais addresses life, death, and the state of the world in this stand-up special that spares no topic — even his own mortality.
Wolf
Series premiere: Based on Mo Hayder's Jack Caffery novels, the crime thriller follows a detective (Ukweli Roach) plagued by nightmares and obsessed with the neighbor he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s.
College Football
Bowl games include Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech (2 p.m.), University of Tennessee vs. University of Illinois (5:30 p.m.), and University of Southern California vs. Texas Christian University (8 p.m.).
Coast 2 Coast
The Philadelphia 76ers face the Memphis Grizzlies (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers (airing at 7:30 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Angie surprises the ladies with a photoshoot; a relaxing day at the spa takes a loud turn as Britani finds herself at odds with many of the other women.
Vanderpump Rules
Kim plans a girls' night where Natalie refuses to ignore their problems; Chris helps Audrey move; Jason attempts to reconnect with Angelica after an awkward situation.