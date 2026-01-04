Why Nina Dobrev Left The Vampire Diaries (But Returned For The Series Finale)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nina Dobrev's Elena Gilbert is one of the best characters in the history of "The Vampire Diaries," but her exit from the series is quite abrupt. Elena is at the heart of the show's most intriguing romantic storylines, finding herself in a love triangle between the Salvatore vampire siblings who anchor the festivities. However, nothing lasts forever, and Dobrev's "Vampire Diaries" exit following season 6 came at a time when she was seeking a career change.

"I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six-season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime," Dobrev wrote on her Instagram in 2015. Two years later in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she further elaborated on her career ambitions. "The things I want to do aren't necessarily the things that are expected of me," she explained. "I don't want to play a teenager anymore. I want to play adult roles and be challenged and work with great filmmakers and tell incredible stories, and that has meant being really picky."

That said, wanting to embark on new ventures wasn't the only motivating factor behind Dobrev's decision to part ways with "The Vampire Diaries." Financial reasons also played a part, something the performer has been very open about over the years.