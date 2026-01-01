What To Watch Thursday: Chevy Chase Documentary, Harlan Coben's Run Away, And More
On TV this Thursday: CNN chronicles the complicated life of Chevy Chase, Netflix adapts Harlan Coben's "Run Away," and Hugh Bonneville rings in the new year from Vienna.
Barron's Cove
When his son is killed in a tragic accident, a father (Garrett Hedlund) takes matters into his own hands by abducting the boy responsible and vanishing into the wilderness.
Red Eye
Season 2 premiere: More than a year after Russia is blamed for shooting down a new D-300 cargo plane over the Atlantic, DS Hana Li is summoned to investigate the murder of a U.S. diplomatic courier at Heathrow.
Run Away
Series premiere: James Nesbitt stars in this Harlan Coben thriller as a father whose search for his runaway daughter draws him into a dangerous criminal underworld and exposes secrets that threaten to tear his family apart.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Following the discovery of a sigil at the crime scene, Sarah and Maggie determine that they have to dig deeper into the killer's identity.
Second Chance at Love
Series premiere: Real-life lovebirds Matthew Lawrence and Chilli guide five couples through an unforgettable journey.
Shetland
Season 10 premiere: Calder and Tosh travel to the remote village of Lunniswick to investigate the brutal murder of an elderly woman.
137th Rose Parade
Magic Johnson serves as Grand Marshal in the annual celebration of the new year.
College Football
Quarterfinal playoffs conclude with Oregon vs. Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl (12 p.m.), Alabama vs. Indiana in the Rose Bowl (4 p.m.), and Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl (8 p.m.).
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Honorees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category; Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence; Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence; and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient Lenny Waronker.
The Cult of the Real Housewife
The docuseries examines "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby, exploring allegations that have surrounded her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.
From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration
The Vienna Philharmonic welcomes the new year with its annual concert from Vienna's Musikverein, led for the first time by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring the Vienna State Ballet; Hugh Bonneville hosts.
Hell's Kitchen
Three WWE champions task the final seven chefs with creating a dish that best represents their home state.
I'm Chevy Chase And You're Not
The documentary charts Chase's rise from breakout "Saturday Night Live" phenomenon to box-office royalty, thoughtfully examining the complexities — and challenges — that have shaped his legacy; talking heads include Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Beverly D'Angelo, Goldie Hawn, Lorne Michaels, Ryan Reynolds, and Martin Short.