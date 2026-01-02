What To Watch Friday: RuPaul's Drag Race Returns, It's Florida, Man Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What to Watch Friday: "RuPaul's Drag Race" welcomes new queens to the Werk Room, "It's Florida, Man" wraps Season 2, and "Power Book IV: Force" sets the stage for its series finale.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for January 2, 2026
College Football
ESPN
- Rice vs. Texas State (1 p.m.)
- Navy vs. Cincinnati (4:30 p.m.)
- Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (8 p.m.)
Fox
-
Arizona vs. SMU (8 p.m.)
NBA on Prime
The Atlanta Hawks take on the New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.); the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m.).
Friday Night Vibes
Hosts Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks watch "Barbie" and "The Wizard of Oz."
NHL Winter Classic
Reigning Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers take on the New York Rangers, live from Miami's LoanDepot Park.
Power Book IV: Force
Revenge, new alliances, and dangerous secrets collide, leaving everyone to fight dirty in a game with deadly consequences.
RuPaul's Drag Race
Season 18 premiere: Fourteen new queens compete for the crown.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Ashur's popularity within Capua soars, but at a devastating cost.
It's Florida, Man
Season 2 finale: After striking up an online friendship, a sheltered Jacksonville girl travels to Orlando to meet her goth prince, whose vision for a dark photoshoot ends in a chilling mishap.