15 Best Horror Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Horror movies are one of the most stable and reliable of all film genres. How come? Simple. They are usually cheap and easy to make (think of how much Karo corn syrup and red food coloring for blood really costs); they have a large, built-in audience that consistently shows up (at least on the opening weekend), and they can reliably earn back their budget (which, again, is less than the catering budget for a Marvel movie). No wonder Hollywood gives lots of love to the horror genre, with more and more being released to theaters every year. But horror also has a massive presence on another entertainment medium, and that's TV.

Many great TV shows qualify as part of the horror genre, or are at least horror-adjacent. In fact, some of the greatest series of all time fall into the horror genre. What are they, and what makes them the best? If you want to know the shows that go bump in the night and will have you leaving your night light on, here are the 15 best horror TV shows of all time.