Fallout's Aaron Moten Talks Maximus' Pivotal Choice And The Death Of [Spoiler]: 'Careful What You Wish For'

Hello, Kumail Nanjiani! Goodbye, Kumail Nanjiani.

In Wednesday's episode of "Fallout," Xander Harkness (Nanjiani) made a big splash with the Brotherhood, as he attempted to serve as a liaison between them and the Commonwealth. Despite some in the Brotherhood wanting to hand over the cold fusion relic to Xander and his people, Maximus (Aaron Moten) suggests simply killing him. According to Elder Cleric Quintus, such an action would create a civil war that would surely end with all of their heads on spikes.

But after Maximus and Xander head out on a side quest to talk over their factions' differences (which, says the latter, will end in bloodshed unless he goes home relic in hand), the newly appointed Knight kills the outsider by crushing his skull after Xander threatens to gun down a group of ghoul kids working for Thaddeus. So did Maximus just disrupt the entire nature of the Brotherhood, at large?

"Maximus is presented with this choice," Moten tells TVLine. "He can either succumb to the will of the Brotherhood, the law of the Brotherhood. He can submit to that and continue to survive in that way, but he makes a choice that is from a more personable place, but [also] more morally correct."

After the deed is done, Thaddeus asks Maximus what he's been up to. He replies: "I think I just started a war."

"He's got the promotion that, at the start of Season 1, he always wanted, but it's a little bit of 'careful what you wish for' for him now," adds Moten. "It's maybe the last thing he would wish for. [Executive producer] Jonah [Nolan] and [showrunners] Graham [Wagner] and Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] do this incredible thing when writing the stories where your characters have no choice but to continue, like we all have to as human beings. So they put us into these circumstances where choice is limited in certain times, but you see the characters doing what they can to make sure that they can survive."

