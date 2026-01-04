Lorde Had A Surprising Take On Her South Park Parody
Three things are certain in this life: death, taxes, and celebrities being mocked on "South Park." In the past, some famous folks have responded negatively to being ridiculed on Matt Stone and Trey Parker's long-running cartoon, with the show still causing controversy for this exact reason.
Season 27 saw "South Park" taking frequent shots at Donald Trump, which led to some pushback from the White House. Elsewhere, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem believes her portrayal on "South Park" was petty, a view many other notable figures who've been lampooned on the comedy probably sympathize with.
On the flip side, some celebrities have enjoyed Parker and Stone poking fun at them. This includes Lorde, who featured heavily throughout "South Park" Season 18, most notably in "Gluten Free Ebola" and "The Cissy," the episodes she later responded to. The storyline begins with Randy Marsh, the middle-aged father of Stan and Shelley, impersonating the pop star, only to later reveal that he is, in fact, the real Lorde, and that he used some studio magic to alter his voice (and singing ability). With that in mind, what did Lorde have to say about her "South Park" roasting?
"I have officially been the subject of 2 south park episodes and that is weird and cool," the singer wrote on X (via NME). "I don't actually watch south park but from what i can tell Sia was involved and someone's mum said something really nice about me.. Score!"
As Lorde noted, Sia provided the vocals for the fictional Lorde song "Push (Feel Good on a Wednesday)," which can be heard in the aforementioned "The Cissy" episode. However, it seems that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was equally impressed by a more sincere Randy Marsh impersonation of her music.
Lorde covered Randy Marsh's song
The "South Park" Lorde storyline is known for Randy Marsh singing "I am Lorde (ya-ya-ya)," which was probably envisioned as a silly, throwaway gag by Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Be that as it may, Lorde herself gave the song brand-new life by performing her own rendition of it in an interview, which you can watch below:
The singer also retweeted the clip from the interview when a social media user shared it, further suggesting that she was in no way offended by her "South Park" appearances.
As of this writing, "Lorde" has yet to comment on her other "South Park" Season 18 cameos, but she (aka Randy) crops up again in the "#REHASH" episode, playing a concert and getting into a fight backstage with Iggy Azalea, who takes offense to a comment that "Lorde" (once again, Randy) makes about not wanting to be sexualized like other women in pop. Lorde is also mentioned in "#HappyHolograms" and the Season 19 premiere "Stunning and Brave," with the former seeing Stan confess to Cartman that she's his dad's pop star alter ego. The gag arguably outstayed its welcome, but at least its target got a kick out of it early on.