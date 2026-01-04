Breaking Bad Was Initially Offered To Two Hollywood Heavyweights Before Bryan Cranston

Casting can create legends, but only if the people in charge of giving out the role recognize what the actor is capable of. Perhaps this is why studios can sometimes be hesitant to take big, bold swings on this front, especially when it comes to choosing a lead for a prestige drama with a premise that's already controversial. This is why it's so impressive that the "Breaking Bad" universe did it no less than three times.

Bryan Cranston was best known from the sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" when he was cast as Walter White. Aaron Paul's excellent work as Jesse Pinkman was a surprise, too, since Paul was simply so good that the character (who was originally supposed to die in Season 1) was expanded into a de facto co-lead. Finally, the prequel spin-off "Better Call Saul" stars Bob Odenkirk, whose pre-"Breaking Bad" work had been more comedy-tinted.

Still, at least both Paul and Odenkirk got the opportunity to prove their chops on the job before being elevated to main character status. Not so with Cranston, whose comedic résumé meant that neither Sony Pictures Television nor AMC saw him as the nefarious, complex Walt. "We all still had the image of Bryan shaving his body in 'Malcolm in the Middle'," an insider told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. "We were like, 'Really? Isn't there anybody else?'"

So the executives found not just one but two 'anybody elses' from the upper echelons of Hollywood: John Cusack and Matthew Broderick. Perhaps fortunately, both men said no to the opportunity to play a cancer patient-slash-meth cook-slash-chemistry teacher who's fond of tighty whiteys, which opened the door for "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan to convince the powers that be to take a chance on Cranston.