How James Marsters Feels About Buffy Hooking Up With Spike

Was Buffy Summers better off with Angel or Spike? It's a debate that fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" will continue to have for years, but in the context of the show, Angel is Buffy's soulmate. Spike, meanwhile, is essentially a fling to distract the slayer from her misery after being resurrected from the dead and feeling out of sorts. The pair's relationship, however, informs some of the best episodes of "Buffy," but it's certainly a polarizing topic.

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Marsters (Spike) addressed the naysayers of Buffy and Spike's romance, as well as its most vocally passionate defenders. The actor noted that he understands why some fans reject Buffy hooking up with Spike, but argued that the series doesn't exactly position his vampire character as Angel's replacement. "People like to fight," Marsters told the outlet. "They like to get into teams and push against the other team and prove the other side wrong. I think what the show was saying very clearly was that Angel was her One, but it was impossible. I think the show was equally clear that Spike was not the right answer."

Be that as it may, the fact that the relationship between Buffy and Spike is still being discussed after all these years shows that it's effective, for better or worse. As Marsters said, the storyline reaffirms the notion that Angel will always hold the most special place in the vampire slayer's heart — a sentiment that Sarah Michelle Gellar agrees with as well.