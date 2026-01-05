The Hilarious Way South Park's Creators Keep Track Of The Show's Complicated Lore

Trey Parker and Matt Stone appeared at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2025 for a Hall H panel held the day after their highly-rated season 27 premiere, "Sermon on the Mount," which directly targeted President Donald Trump, aired. When asked about how they keep track of the show's immense canon, Parker addressed that they lean on the internet.

"We can look on any kind of 'South Park' fanbase or whatever, and find, 'Oh yeah, we did that, that's who that kid's mom is,'" Parker explained. "It's like, 'What did his mom do for a living? We'll just go on the internet.'"

Parker and Stone's use of fan forums helps inform their writing process for new episodes that bring back notable elements from years prior. In Season 27, the show brought back Satan as the reluctant lover of their depiction of Trump. The show's latest interpretation of the 47th POTUS is a direct parallel to their depiction of Saddam Hussein, whose real-life likeness was used as a flappy-headed caricature featured most prominently in the 1999 film "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut."

That season received scathing responses from the White House, as well as from U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the latter of whom was skewered for her real-life killing of a family dog.