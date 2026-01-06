The Real Reason Isaac Hayes Left South Park

Despite their work on a cartoon that delights in courting controversy, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were still surprised to see Hayes suddenly leave the series, leaving a hole where his charismatic character Chef once lived since the show's earliest days on air.

According to Isaac Hayes III, Stone and Parker approached his father for the role, not thinking he would accept it. However, Hayes accepted the role simply to see where it would go, never expecting it to become part of the cultural zeitgeist. Chef was something of a moral compass whom the kids could approach to ask awkward questions — but that all changed after "South Park" set its sights on the Church of Scientology in the Season 9 episode "Trapped in the Closet."

"Trapped in the Closet" explains what Scientologists believe, in excruciatingly detail, and the notoriously litigious organization didn't take it well. Hayes was himself a Scientologist, and in THR's oral history, Stone recounts the surreal encounter he had with Hayes, where "it was pretty obvious from the conversation that somebody had sent him to ask us to pull the episode."

Four months later, Hayes would announce on social media that he'd quit working on the show, but as noted above, his son has since set the record straight. Hayes III also clarified that his father wasn't so hypocritical as to "be part of a show that would constantly poke fun at African-American people, Jewish people, gay people — and only quit when it comes to Scientology."

In a follow-up interview with Cracked, Hayes III elaborated on how his father would have never quit the show of his own accord because of how much he loved Stone and Parker. "To this day, he would still be on the show," Hayes III said.

Hayes passed away in 2008, and his son alleges it was due to complications from members of the Church pushing his father back into a rigorous touring schedule shortly after his stroke. Sadly, he never got a chance to buy a return ticket to South Park.