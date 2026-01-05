The 5 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Every "Star Trek" series, no matter how great, has its stinkers. Everything from the original "Star Trek" that started it all in 1966 up through the ongoing "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on Paramount+ has given us a healthy mix of good episodes and bad, and even the best shows have truly awful episodes to balance it out. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" might have some of the best episodes in the whole franchise, but it also has its fair share of hot garbage.

"Deep Space Nine" had a unique challenge in that the show's central ship was a space station (the titular Deep Space Nine) and thus didn't do much traveling the stars. It was also not under the strict watch of late franchise creator Gene Roddenberry, who died two years before the show premiered; his successor, Rick Berman, eventually spent so much time working on "Star Trek: Voyager" that certain "Star Trek" rules got a lot more relaxed. "Deep Space Nine" was willing to get into romance and war in ways that its predecessors had never dared. That was usually a good thing — but when it wasn't, it was very, very bad.

Let's take a look at the five worst episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," each almost guaranteed to grate on even the biggest fan's nerves.