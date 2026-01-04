15 Best TV Shows Like Peaky Blinders
"Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight is not only bringing a feature-length film, "The Immortal Man," to us in 2026, but also a "Peaky Blinders" sequel series that's been approved for two seasons. Both are an awfully long way off, though, so what is there to watch in the meantime? Which shows can equal the exploits of the Shelby clan in terms of twisted crime family troubles and unreasonably cool characters? Well, don't fret, as we've rounded up some prime suspects that can help you pass the time.
From crime sagas surrounding the mystery of Jack the Ripper to mob bosses with anxiety issues, here's a list of some incredibly entertaining shows that either laid the groundwork for "Peaky Blinders" or followed in its footsteps. So take note, watch your back, and get stuck into some of these shows that house characters even Mr. Shelby himself would probably tip his cap to.
Taboo
If you enjoy seeing Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons eviscerate Cillian Murphy from across the room in "Peaky Blinders," then we've got the show for you. A passion project for Hardy, "Taboo" was co-created with "Peaky Blinders" showrunner Steven Knight and Hardy's own father, Chips. It also features the show's leading man giving his most intimidating television performance yet.
Set in 1814, "Taboo" sees Hardy play James Delaney, the thought-to-be-dead son of a family who own a spot of land that is of high importance in the eyes of the East India Trading Company. Keen to get his hands on this valuable plot is Sir Stuart Strange (Jonathan Pryce), who resorts to blackmail, legal loopholes and even murder to get his way. None of this, however, is a match for Delaney's steely glare, routine grunting, and sharp cunning, which is close to crumbling as he uncovers the secrets of the family tree he has returned to.
While this gripping period drama was renewed for a second season back in 2017, there is sadly no sign of it returning anytime soon. We can't think of a better time to have "Taboo" back than now.
A Thousand Blows
Steven Knight's name is going to come up a bunch on this list, and here he is already with another gritty period drama. Co-created with "Adolescence" star Stephen Graham, "A Thousand Blows" is set in the 1880s and follows a Jamaican immigrant named Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) who proves himself a contender in the world of underground boxing. The one person keen to stop him in his tracks, however, is seasoned fighter Sugar Goodson (Graham), who commands both his corner of London and the ring with equal force, sparking a rivalry that is one of the biggest draws of the show.
If boxing isn't your bag, another compelling plot thread follows Erin Doherty as Mary Carr. She's the leader of the all-female pickpocket gang known as the Forty Elephants, who have plans to pull off the heist of the 19th century. With a first season only spanning six episodes and a second season set for release in 2026, there's really no better time to get some jabs in with this excellent drama that doesn't pull its punches.
Boardwalk Empire
"The Sopranos'" executive producer Terence Winter teamed up with a master of the mob movie, Martin Scorsese, in 2010 to deliver "Boardwalk Empire," a bloody, star-studded period drama that mixes fiction with facts during the Prohibition era. Steve Buscemi leads the show as the treasurer of Atlantic County, Enoch "Nucky" Thompson. Wielding a squeaky clean reputation, his public image is tested thanks to his involvement in bootlegging and his crossing paths with criminals who would become the most nefarious mobsters of the 1930s.
It's honestly bonkers how much talent ends up wandering across this boardwalk, with Stephen Graham (he's not in everything on this list, we promise) as a young Al Capone, and the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Michael Shannon, Kelly McDonald and future "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox all making appearances. Running for five seasons and winning 20 Emmys along the way, "Boardwalk Empire" feels like a great way to see what was happening on the other side of the Atlantic while the Shelbys of "Peaky Blinders" were going from strength to strength.
Warrior
A gangster series that's got a bit more kick to it, "Warrior" was spawned from an idea created by martial arts movie legend Bruce Lee, and doesn't hesitate in paying its respects. Produced by his daughter, Shannon Lee, and director Justin Lin, the show is set in San Francisco during the 1870s and inspired by the events of the Tong Wars. Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a Chinese immigrant in search of his sister, begins catching the attention of all the corrupt corners of Chinatown and addresses it the only way he can: beating his foes within an inch of their lives and looking ridiculously cool doing so.
"Warrior" was unfortunately canceled after three seasons, but that doesn't stop the action-packed story from hitting all the right notes with what it's trying to accomplish. The set pieces and fight sequences are exceptional and will leave you honestly questioning why Koji's career hasn't taken off more than it already has. Our only warning is that you might find yourself punching a cushion or two yourself, given the cliffhanger ending that Season 3 leaves things on.
Gangs of London
A former Peaky Blinder takes charge of the criminal underworld in a show created by Gareth Evans, the man responsible for "The Raid," one of the best action movies ever made. The show is set in present-day London, which is sent into disarray by the death of a respected crime boss (Colm Meaney), creating a power vacuum that numerous families are fighting to fill. Enter Sope Dirisu as Elliot Carter, an undercover detective who hopes to infiltrate the boss's grieving family by way of his heir apparent, Sean Wallace ("Peaky" vet Joe Cole).
Littered with brutal fight scenes and spectacular shootouts in which every injury will make you wince, "Gangs of London" might easily be one of the most violent entries on this list. The fifth episode of Season 1, in particular, is one of the most action-packed hours of television you'll ever see. With three seasons under its belt and a fourth on the way, "Gangs of London" is an explosive bit of entertainment that might get farcical at times, but is always up for a good punch-up.
Sons of Anarchy
The pitch of "Sons of Anarchy" is a simple one: it's "Hamlet" on hogs, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a creative cocktail as wild as this one that works as well. Kurt Sutter's family crime saga — which follows a biker gang and their consistent criminal activities — elevated the name of star Charlie Hunnam and worked as a brief platform for some guy named Taylor Sheridan.
Hunnam is front and center as one of the club's most dedicated members, Jax Teller, who operates under the watchful eye of his duplicitous stepfather, Clay Murrow (Ron Perlman). Just like "Peaky Blinders," tension is often found among the ranks of SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original), with Jax and Clay often butting heads and sparking some of the show's most dramatic moments.
The show managed seven seasons laced with treachery, turf wars, and occasional trips to Ireland to encounter very questionable accents. Nevertheless, "Sons of Anarchy" had its moments and kept audiences gripped throughout, even making the toughest bikers shed a few tears along the way.
Ozark
Jason Bateman has spent a good chunk of his career as a comedic actor, so watching him inhabit a character whose blood runs close to ice-cold is just one of the many highlights that "Ozark" has to offer. Netflix's crime saga stars Bateman as Marty Byrde, an accountant whose family has to uproot and relocate to the Ozarks, where they carry on the business of money laundering for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel.
Bateman reaches an unexpected level of brilliance throughout while also directing some episodes of the show. Equally excellent is Laura Linney as his wife, Wendy, who becomes his stone-hearted partner-in-crime as the show progresses. Like "Peaky Blinders," "Ozark" follows a family that grows more corrupted by the heinous deeds they're forced to partake in to survive. The dirtier the money gets, the worse they become, but you'll be hooked into seeing how things end for them and those they drag into their self-made mess of money and murder.
Ripper Street
"Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen and "Game of Thrones" cast member Jerome Flynn take to the streets of London in the thoroughly entertaining period "copper" show, "Ripper Street." Six months after the Jack the Ripper murders, Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Macfadyen) and Detective Sergeant Bennet Drake (Flynn) fear they might be back on the trail of the serial killer when more bodies begin to be found. Joining them in the chase is U.S. Army surgeon and Pinkerton agent Captain Homer Jackson (Adam Rothenberg). Working together, the group find themselves diving deeper into the seedy side of England's capital.
Spanning an impressive five seasons, and a compelling story to boot, "Ripper Street" feels like a show that's criminally overlooked. Never failing to embrace the chilling subject matter of one of the world's most notorious serial killers, it ventures into gory territory while making sure not to be overwhelmed by it. Flynn, Macfadyen, and Rothenberg also make for a rare detective trio that keeps you invested from beginning to bloody end.
Yellowstone
Put down the "Peaky Blinders" flat cap and pick up a cowboy hat for Taylor Sheridan's beloved Western saga, crammed with cattle and high-level criminal activity. We'd be surprised if you haven't seen or heard of "Yellowstone" at this point, but the crime family drama still deserves a spot on this list.
Debuting in 2018, "Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family as they navigate the treacherous terrain of Montana, which was rife with outsiders threatening their land and livelihood. Keeping the family turf in order and sitting at the head of the table is John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who battles to manage the family business, as well as the volatile clan itself.
Turning Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley into household names, "Yellowstone" became one of the most popular shows on television. Full of drama, dark deeds, and gruff guys living the cowboy way of life, it's a Western for a modern age. It's also no surprise that fans are hungry to see more via the expanding universe of prequels and spinoffs that Sheridan continues to build.
The Sopranos
If you're going to get invested in another no-good family with a troubled individual leading the way, it might as well be in what the Writers Guild of America called the best-written TV show ever. David Chase's "The Sopranos" remains a game-changing masterpiece that forever altered the way television shows are made. James Gandolfini was unforgettable as Tony Soprano, the troubled, monstrous mob boss you can't help but love. He walks the path that copious amounts of morally gray characters would follow in the years to come, from "Breaking Bad" kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) to even the twisted superhero Homelander (Antony Starr) from "The Boys."
Mixing mob hits with heartbreaking therapy sessions, managing to surpass some shows even with its worst episodes, this saga of a man torn between his real family and his crime family is one of the most compelling stories on this list. There's also the huge bonus of a host of characters who became firm audience favorites. Divisive ending aside, it's clear that without Tony Soprano, there'd probably be no Thomas Shelby. Capisce?
Penny Dreadful
A dark and daring period drama with bite, "Penny Dreadful" is perhaps the biggest gamble among this pile of "Peaky Blinders" alternatives: it's the only one featuring vampires and werewolves. If that hasn't put you off, that's great. "Penny Dreadful" is a misunderstood beast of a series that didn't get anywhere near the attention it deserved. Also, unlike so many failed horror crossovers, it manages to merge some of your most monstrous icons with a tale of love, loss, and devilish endeavors.
Eva Green plays Vanessa Ives, the best friend of Mina Murray before she married Jonathan Harker and got involved in that terrible business in Transylvania. When Mina goes missing, Vanessa — along with Mina's father, Malcolm (Timothy Dalton), and a traveling gunslinger, Ethan Lawrence (Josh Hartnett) — unite to track her down. Their efforts eventually lead them to face a variety of evils and more importantly, the darker sides of themselves in a very hellish affair.
Created by John Logan, the show does an exceptional job of reworking and interweaving the likes of the Wolf Man, Dracula, and Frankenstein into a rich and bloody tapestry. Green delivers one of her career-best performances alongside Hartnett as a man struggling with his own secrets, while Rory Kinnear gives an exceptional turn as Frankenstein's monster. Watch it with the lights on, just in case.
MobLand
Tired of seeing Tom Hardy wander through forgotten London back alleys from a bygone era? How about seeing him tear through modern-day nightclubs and make gangsters cry for their mothers, instead? "MobLand" is the Guy Ritchie-produced crime drama that stars Hardy as Harry Da Souza, fixer for Conrad and Maeve Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, respectively) and their feared crime family that's on the cusp of war with a rival.
Brosnan and Mirren might have received some criticism from audiences for their accents on the show, but past that, there's a lot to enjoy in "MobLand." Hardy makes maximum impact as the super-cool Harry, while support from Paddy Considine, Toby Jones, and "Ozark" alumnus Janet McTeer adds to this thrilling crime drama. After a successful first season, "MobLand" has been renewed for a second at Paramount+, making now a great time to learn how gang wars in Old Blighty are handled.
SAS: Rogue Heroes
Swapping gang war for the Second World War, Steven Knight delves into another chapter of history with "SAS: Rogue Heroes." Telling the true story of Britain's Special Air Service, also known as the SAS, the show chronicles a misfit group of soldiers who used innovative and unconventional tactics during the great conflict. Following a military division participating in do-or-die missions that would remain off the books, this show is akin to classic war movies like "The Dirty Dozen," but accompanied by a killer soundtrack to boot.
Just like "Peaky Blinders," "Rogue Heroes" also features exceptional talent in the two seasons released so far. Firstly, there's "Sex Education" and "Barbie" star Connor Swindells as David Stirling, the brains behind this bonkers outfit. He eventually gets replaced by "Sinners" favorite Jack O'Connell as authority-defying tearaway and charismatic poet, Paddy Mayne.
Unfortunately, fresh episodes of "Rogue Heroes" are on Knight's massive to-do list, along with a few other shows like this one that are long overdue for a comeback. So while we wait for a third season, check out the first two to get a sense of what fans are waiting for. That's an order, soldier.
Kin
A painfully short-lived show that feels like "Peaky Blinders" set in modern Ireland, "Kin" starred the likes of Charlie Cox, Aidan Gillen, and Sam Keeley, who recently appeared in the beautifully tragic crime drama Task." Only making it to two seasons, the show introduces the lawless ways of the Kinsella family through a member who's desperate to part ways with them. Cox plays Michael Kinsella, who, upon his release from prison, is drawn back into the life that landed him behind bars in the first place when a death leads to all-out war.
While Cox's career might have seen him don horns more recently as Daredevil, it's great to watch him here doing something drastically different. There's true turmoil in his performance as a former convict doing everything he can to go straight, only for family ties to lead things in a different direction. And don't forget the likes of Claire Dunne as Amanda Kinsella, who is rising to power in her own way. The great display of talent in "Kin" makes it unsurprising that fans were desperate for a third season.
The Wire
If you need another detailed, in-depth exploration of criminal organizations and the troubled characters within them, "The Wire" has to be included in the conversation. Exploring the drug-riddled landscape of Baltimore, David Simon's opus is still an absolute masterwork more than two decades after it premiered.
Many of the shows on this list occasionally come across as a bit ham-fisted in their delivery, but the unflinching realism of "The Wire" is what made the show so compelling. While it is certainly starting to show its age now, with corner boys using pagers and flip-phones to run their drug enterprise, the performances that bring some of the show's most beloved characters to life remain timeless.
Simon spends a considerable amount of time on both sides of the law, where multi-layered, heavily flawed, but fascinating individuals are consumed by a world that is delivered in incredible detail. It still remains one of the greatest television shows ever made, and if you haven't seen it yet, now is the perfect time to discover why that's the case.