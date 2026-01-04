15 Best TV Shows Like Peaky Blinders

If you enjoy seeing Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons eviscerate Cillian Murphy from across the room in "Peaky Blinders," then we've got the show for you. A passion project for Hardy, "Taboo" was co-created with "Peaky Blinders" showrunner Steven Knight and Hardy's own father, Chips. It also features the show's leading man giving his most intimidating television performance yet.

Set in 1814, "Taboo" sees Hardy play James Delaney, the thought-to-be-dead son of a family who own a spot of land that is of high importance in the eyes of the East India Trading Company. Keen to get his hands on this valuable plot is Sir Stuart Strange (Jonathan Pryce), who resorts to blackmail, legal loopholes and even murder to get his way. None of this, however, is a match for Delaney's steely glare, routine grunting, and sharp cunning, which is close to crumbling as he uncovers the secrets of the family tree he has returned to.

While this gripping period drama was renewed for a second season back in 2017, there is sadly no sign of it returning anytime soon. We can't think of a better time to have "Taboo" back than now.