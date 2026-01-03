What To Watch Saturday: Lacey Chabert Is Lost In Paradise, The Paper Wraps NBC Run, And More
What to Watch Saturday: Lacey Chabert stars in "Lost In Paradise," "The Paper" wraps its NBC run, and ABC hosts the final "Monday Night Football" match-ups of the season.
Showtimes for January 3, 2026
Monday Night Football
Season 56 finale: The Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:30 p.m.); the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers (8 p.m.).
AEW: Collision
The wrestling series kicks off a four-week residency at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2013's "Olympus Has Fallen."
Lost in Paradise
When the founder of a high-end fashion company (Lacey Chabert) gets marooned on an deserted island with a chef (Ian Harding), romance blossoms as they work together to survive.
The Paper
After Mare uncovers a story that pits the Truth Teller against its corporate owner, she and Ned take a road trip to interview a possible cult leader; Ned stifles his desire to win at the Ohio Journalism Awards.
Stolen Girl
A woman's (Kate Beckinsale) life is shattered when her ex-husband (Scott Eastwood) abducts their young daughter.
48 Hours
Prosecutors must determine whether a high school softball coach or one of her former players murdered a man from Indiana.