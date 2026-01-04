What To Watch Sunday: Best Medicine Debuts, When Calls The Heart Returns, Critics Choice Awards, And More
Josh Charles stars in "Best Medicine," Chelsea Handler presides over the Critics Choice Awards, and "When Calls the Heart" is back for Season 13.
Landman
Tommy hires help for his ailing father; Rebecca and Charlie clash; Cami makes a risky move against Tommy’s advice.
Aaron Spelling Sundays
Catch some of the legendary TV producer’s best shows in this new weekly block including "Charlie's Angels" (2 p.m.), "Hart to Hart" (3 p.m.), "Fantasy Island" (4 p.m.), and "The Love Boat" (5 p.m.).
America's Funniest Home Videos
Siblings engage in silly squabbles; mischievous animals create chaos; friends and family find themselves in goofy shenanigans.
Critics Choice Awards
Chelsea Handler hosts live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Best Medicine
Series premiere: A renowned surgeon (Josh Charles) leaves his lucrative career in Boston to become the general practitioner in the small seaside village of Port Wenn, Maine. (Continues Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 8/7c.)
When Calls the Heart
Season 13 premiere: Hope Valley prepares for the opening of Goldie National Park; Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack return home — but is it just for the weekend?
Worst Cooks in America
Season 30 premiere: Chefs Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry mold a new batch of celebrity recruits into kitchen MVPs; Beverley Mitchell ("7th Heaven"), CT Tamburello ("The Challenge"), Downtown Julie Brown (former MTV VJ), Lisa Barlow ("RHOSLC"), and more compete.
Sunday Night Football
Season 39 finale: The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, live from Pennsylvania's Acrisure Stadium.
Krapopolis
Season 3 finale: Krapopolis is invaded; the gods call Deliria's bluff.
The Simpsons
Homer’s enthusiasm lands him a job at a secretive company with a mind-altering agenda.