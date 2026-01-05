What To Watch Monday: The Wall, Brilliant Minds, And St. Denis Medical Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "The Wall" begins Season 6, and "Brilliant Minds" and "St. Denis Medical" scrub back in with their winter premieres.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for January 5, 2025
My Life Is Murder
Season 5 premiere: When a fitness influencer suddenly dies while livestreaming, Alexa dives into the world of elite cheerleading to uncover the truth.
NBA Monday
First up, the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons. At 8:30 p.m., the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers. At 10 p.m., the Golden State Warriors go up against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Antique's Roadshow
Season 30 premiere: Antiques include German candy containers circa 1910, a Donegal Arts & Crafts carpet, and a 1937 "The Hobbit" first U.K. edition.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
Series premiere: Twelve teams of siblings aged 8-14 compete to win $25,000; Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown serve as hosts and judges.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A betrayal is revealed and confrontations follow; a major breakup changes everything; two deckhands have a huge blow up.
Name That Tune
Season 5 finale: A web administrator and a public health educator face off; a government attorney competes against an exercise science student.
St. Denis Medical
Ron and Matt try to convince a child to get his shot; Alex helps Joyce with wedding planning; Bruce and Serena butt heads over Matt.
The Wall
Season 6 premiere: Steven, a heroic off-duty cop who rushed to the Pentagon during 9/11 to help with evacuation efforts, now teams up with his son Seth to take on the wall.
Brilliant Minds
Dr. Wolf and the team come together as one of their own fights for their life.