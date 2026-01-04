Landman's Tommy Goes Rogue, Angela Lets It Ride — Read Episode 8 Recap

Nate does the risk analysis on drilling the well versus getting sued by the insurance company, and comes up with this sobering assessment: "We're pretty f**ked either way." Tommy takes his morning cigarette out to the back yard and finds that T.L. has fallen into the poolBcause of his various mobility issues, he can't get out. As the older man sits in the shallow end, he cries about how his body is too worn out to have any hope left. Tommy comes to sit near him and suggests that they just need to get him some physical therapy to help him regain a little quality of life, but T.L. is despondent. When Tommy eventually gets him to his feet and helps him walk out of the pool, T.L. pauses and hugs his son tightly. Even without knowing everything we've learned about their relationship so far this season, it's clear that this hasn't happened very often in their shared life.

After Tommy sets off for work, Angela FaceTimes him, wearing a red string bikini. When he asks about her attire, she says it's part of her plan to entice him into giving her $10,000 to take the seniors on a casino field trip. He grumbles. She plays with the string at her hip. He relents, and she promises him sex in return. "Ten thousand dollars buys Saturday-night sex, so you better lock them f**king extensions down," he says, in what amounts to a Shakespearean love sonnet between these two.

As soon as they hang up, Tommy drives by a strip club — the same one where Angela and Ainsley took the seniors last season — and abruptly decides to turn in. Given the hour, the only people there are busy cleaning the poles and counting the cash. He approaches a woman sitting on the stage whom he determines is a dancer, then offers her a job: teach T.L. some stretches and such. She (and I) think he's nuts. Why not just hire a physical therapist? "My pop is as stubborn as a jack mule," Tommy reasons, "but he can't say no to a pretty woman." Tommy throws a couple more hundreds into the pot, specifies that it would be a twice-a-week thing, and she's in... though still highly skeptical.