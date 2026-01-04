Quotes Of The Week: Stranger Things, Landman, Fallout, RHOSLC And More

New year, same us: We're back with another Quotes of the Week compilation.

In our latest column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Landman" and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "RuPaul's Drag Race" botches a queen's name, Anderson Cooper reacts to the "Heated Rivalry" frenzy, and "The Simpsons" gossips about James Cordon. Plus, we've got double doses of "Fallout" and the "Stranger Things" series finale.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Kimberly Roots and Andy Swift)