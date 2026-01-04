Quotes Of The Week: Stranger Things, Landman, Fallout, RHOSLC And More
New year, same us: We're back with another Quotes of the Week compilation.
In our latest column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Landman" and "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "RuPaul's Drag Race" botches a queen's name, Anderson Cooper reacts to the "Heated Rivalry" frenzy, and "The Simpsons" gossips about James Cordon. Plus, we've got double doses of "Fallout" and the "Stranger Things" series finale.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Kimberly Roots and Andy Swift)
STRANGER THINGS
"Does this officially make us space travelers?"
"Interdimensional space travelers."
"Suck it, Armstrong."
Landing on the moon in 1969 is cool; to Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), visiting The Abyss in 1987 is way cooler
STRANGER THINGS (Bonus Quote!)
"Joyce Byers, will you spend the rest of your life with a tired, grumpy, stubborn old man who loves you very much?"
Hopper (David Harbour) surprises Joyce with an extremely on-brand marriage proposal
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
"You kind of resemble Alicia Edwards."
"Alyssa, I get that..."
"That's what I meant! [Laughs] Well, her secret is her name is Alicia!"
Mama Ru accidentally botches Alyssa Edwards' name while speaking to new queen Nini Coco
LANDMAN
"You've really gotta love a man, to look at him from there. Poor thing. If she wasn't a lesbian when she walked in here, she's a f**king lesbian now."
Angela (Ali Larter) sympathizes with the hotel worker who inadvertently saw Tommy nude from the waist down
NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN
"I'm a bossy bottom!"
"Has 'Heated Rivalry' made everyone insane?!"
After Stephen Colbert calls himself a bottom for his wife, a well-lubricated Anderson Cooper reacts with shock
THE SIMPSONS
"My dad does security for James Corden. Do you know how many people want to punch James Corden?!"
We didn't think we needed to know any more about Lewis' (Kimberly Brooks) family, but now we suddenly want to know... everything?
BEYOND THE GATES
"I want to be wooed."
"OK, Jada Pinkett. I can woo you. I can worship you, too."
"No, I want it to be a reciprocal wooing, a we-ing!"
We're glad Eva (Ambyr Michelle) clarified what she meant to Izaiah (David Lami Friebe), because "we-ing" could definitely be taken the wrong way
FALLOUT
"And you should know that I am not even a virgin! That's not including all of the cousin stuff I did, which is at least a page or two on my resume, so it looks like we're out of options!"
Lucy (Ella Purnell) tries to talk her way out of danger with the Legion by clarifying her past dalliances
FALLOUT (Bonus Quote!)
"What do we always say?"
"Most kids are dead by this age!"
Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) gives a group of child workers the oddest of pep talks
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
"She has too many highs, too many lows, too many mediums, and it's not adding up."
Even a medium mood from Meredith is too much for Mary to handle