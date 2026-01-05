Best Medicine: Are You Into Fox's Quirky Comedy? Grade Josh Charles' Doc Martin Adaptation

Later in Martin's incredibly busy first day, Elaine gets a call that there's an emergency at the dock. So he rushes down to the waterfront... only to find that his feisty aunt, Sarah (Annie Potts, "Designing Women," "Young Sheldon"), faked the emergency because she knew he wouldn't come see her otherwise. Sarah is a lobsterwoman who isn't put off by her nephew's grouchy personality, and she knows there's some hidden reason he decided to give up life in Boston for the tiny Maine town. But he won't say, and when a lobster clips her finger, the resulting blood sends him scurrying off the boat.

The next morning, Martin runs into Louisa at the market. Though he tries to stop her, she tells him how the wedding to Mark fell apart. She returned to Port Wenn after a bad breakup in New York nearly a decade ago. Mark was her high school sweetheart, and they got back together; they'd been together eight years when she broke it off. A little teary, she muses that you should marry the love of your life, right? Martin seems about as thrown by this as he is by all the blood he's encountered: He stammers out a farewell, then skedaddles.

He's in the market parking lot just in time to see Gilbert going to fish at the dock... and to be standing next to him when they both witness Susan kissing the younger gynecomastia patient on his houseboat. Yep, seems like the same tube of estrogen cream is causing both men's complaints. Though it's in no way his fault, everyone yells at Martin, Susan slaps him, and he decides he's done with Port Wenn.

In his anger, he hops into his car and nearly runs his car into oncoming traffic. Turns out, Aunt Sarah is behind the wheel of the the truck he nearly hit. He lets her know he hates interacting with people — the only part of doctoring he loves is cutting bodies open and making them work better — and "I can't even do that anymore," he groans. When she presses, we find out that Martin froze during a surgery on an 8-year-old girl who'd been in a car accident. When he couldn't continue, another doctor had to finish the procedure. "Well that's understandable, Martin, isn't it, after what happed to Rosemary?" Sarah says . But he doesn't want to talk about it anymore. "This place won't let you hide," she calls as he retreats, "and that's a good thing."