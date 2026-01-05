Critics Choice Awards 2026: The Pitt, The Studio, And Adolescence Win Big In TV Categories

The critics have had their say and handed out their hardware — and "The Pitt" won big.

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" was one of the big winners on the TV side, winning for best drama series, best lead actor in a drama for Noah Wyle and best supporting actress in a drama for Katherine LaNasa.

On the comedy side, Apple TV's showbiz satire "The Studio" won for best comedy series, best lead actor in a comedy for Seth Rogen and best supporting actor in a comedy for Ike Barinholtz. Netflix's "Adolescence" also won four awards, including best limited series. In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed film "One Battle After Another" took home wins for best picture and best director (for Anderson).

The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler and aired on E! and USA Network, with voters from the Critics Choice Association deciding the winners. Read on to see the full winners list, from both the TV and film categories, and then hit the comments to give us your take on who won — and who should've won.