Critics Choice Awards 2026: The Pitt, The Studio, And Adolescence Win Big In TV Categories
The critics have had their say and handed out their hardware — and "The Pitt" won big.
The 2026 Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" was one of the big winners on the TV side, winning for best drama series, best lead actor in a drama for Noah Wyle and best supporting actress in a drama for Katherine LaNasa.
On the comedy side, Apple TV's showbiz satire "The Studio" won for best comedy series, best lead actor in a comedy for Seth Rogen and best supporting actor in a comedy for Ike Barinholtz. Netflix's "Adolescence" also won four awards, including best limited series. In the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed film "One Battle After Another" took home wins for best picture and best director (for Anderson).
The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler and aired on E! and USA Network, with voters from the Critics Choice Association deciding the winners. Read on to see the full winners list, from both the TV and film categories, and then hit the comments to give us your take on who won — and who should've won.
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Alien: Earth"
"Andor"
"The Diplomat"
"Paradise"
"The Pitt" — WINNER
"Pluribus"
"Severance"
"Task"
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Diego Luna, "Andor"
Mark Ruffalo, "Task"
Adam Scott, "Severance"
Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" — WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" — WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick Ball, "The Pitt"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Ato Essandoh, "The Diplomat"
Wood Harris, "Forever"
Tom Pelphrey, "Task"
Tramell Tillman, "Severance" — WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
Denée Benton, "The Gilded Age"
Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" — WINNER
Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
Skye P. Marshall, "Matlock
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary"
"Elsbeth"
"Ghosts"
"Hacks"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"The Righteous Gemstones"
"The Studio" — WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
David Alan Grier, "St. Denis Medical"
Danny McBride, "The Righteous Gemstones"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — WINNER
Alexander Skarsgård, "Murderbot"
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
Rose McIver, "Ghosts"
Edi Patterson, "The Righteous Gemstones"
Carrie Preston, "Elsbeth"
Jean Smart, "Hacks" — WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio" — WINNER
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Asher Grodman, "Ghosts"
Oscar Nuñez, "The Paper"
Chris Perfetti, "Abbott Elementary"
Timothy Simons, "Nobody Wants This"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Danielle Brooks, "Peacemaker"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" — WINNER
Justine Lupe, "Nobody Wants This"
Ego Nwodim, "Saturday Night Live"
Rebecca Wisocky, "Ghosts"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
"Adolescence" — WINNER
"All Her Fault"
"Chief of War"
"Death by Lightning"
"Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy"
"Dope Thief"
"Dying for Sex"
"The Girlfriend"
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" — WINNER
"Deep Cover"
"The Gorge"
"Mountainhead"
"Nonnas"
"Summer of '69"
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michael Chernus, "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy"
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence" — WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
Michael Shannon, "Death by Lightning"
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jessica Biel, "The Better Sister"
Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault" — WINNER
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend"
Renée Zellweger, "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES
Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" — WINNER
Wagner Moura, "Dope Thief"
Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning"
Michael Peña, "All Her Fault"
Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Ramy Youssef, "Mountainhead"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES
Erin Doherty, "Adolescence" — WINNER
Betty Gilpin, "Death by Lightning"
Marin Ireland, "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy"
Sophia Lillis, "All Her Fault"
Julianne Moore, "Sirens"
Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
"Acapulco"
"Last Samurai Standing"
"Mussolini: Son of the Century"
"Red Alert"
"Squid Game" — WINNER
"When No One Sees Us"
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
"Bob's Burgers"
"Harley Quinn"
"Long Story Short"
"Marvel Zombies"
"South Park" — WINNER
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man"
BEST TALK SHOW
"The Daily Show"
"Hot Ones"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" — WINNER
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"
BEST VARIETY SERIES
"Conan O'Brien Must Go"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" — WINNER
"Saturday Night Live"
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
"Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life"
"Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian"
"Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things"
"Marc Maron: Panicked"
"Sarah Silverman: PostMortem"
"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" — WINNER
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST PICTURE
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Jay Kelly"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another" — WINNER
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
"Wicked: For Good"
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" — WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" — WINNER
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein" — WINNER
Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons" — WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Everett Blunck, "The Plague"
Miles Caton, "Sinners" — WINNER
Cary Christopher, "Weapons"
Shannon Mahina Gorman, "Rental Family"
Jacobi Jupe, "Hamnet"
Nina Ye, "Left-Handed Girl"
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" — WINNER
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Joachmir Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, "Jay Kelly"
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" — WINNER
Zach Gregger, "Weapons"
Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" — WINNER
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, "Train Dreams"
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, and Jahye Lee, "No Other Choice"
Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein"
Will Tracy, "Bugonia"
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, "Hamnet"
BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE
Nina Gold, "Hamnet"
Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, "Jay Kelly"
Jennifer Venditti, "Marty Supreme"
Cassandra Kulukundis, "One Battle After Another"
Francine Maisler, "Sinners" — WINNER
Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, "Wicked: For Good"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda, "F1"
Dan Lautsen, "Frankenstein"
Łukasz Żal, "Hamnet"
Michael Bauman, "One Battle After Another"
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, "Sinners"
Adolpho Veloso, "Train Dreams" — WINNER
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, "Frankenstein" — WINNER
Fiona Crombia and Alice Felton, "Hamnet"
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, "Marty Supreme"
Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, "Sinners"
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, "Wicked: For Good"
BEST EDITING
Kirk Baxter, "A House of Dynamite"
Stephen Mirrione, "F1" — WINNER
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Andy Jurgensen, "One Battle After Another"
Viridiana Lieberman, "The Perfect Neighbor"
Michael P. Shawver, "Sinners"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Kate Hawley, "Frankenstein" — WINNER
Malgosia Turzanska, "Hamnet"
Lindsay Pugh, "Hedda"
Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella, "Kiss of the Spider Woman"
Ruth E. Carter, "Sinners"
Paul Tazewell, "Wicked: For Good"
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Flora Moody and John Nolan, "28 Years Later"
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey, "Frankenstein" — WINNER
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry, "Sinners"
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, and Mia Neal, "The Smashing Machine"
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, and Jason Collins, "Weapons"
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount, "Wicked: For Good"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" — WINNER
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, and Keith Dawson, "F1"
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, and José Granell, "Frankenstein"
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, and Kirstin Hall, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean, "Sinners"
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, and Guy Williams, "Superman"
BEST STUNT DESIGN
Stephen Dunleavy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petrina, Domonkos Pardanyi, and Kinga Kosa-Gavalda, "Ballerina"
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, and Craig Dolby, "F1"
Wade Eastwood, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" — WINNER
Brian Machleit, "One Battle After Another"
Andy Gill, "Sinners"
Giedrius Nagys, "Warfare"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
"Arco"
"Elio"
"In Your Dreams"
"KPop Demon Hunters" — WINNER
"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
BEST COMEDY
"The Ballas of Wallis Island"
"Eternity"
"Friendship"
"The Naked Gun" — WINNER
"The Phoenician Scheme"
"Splitsville"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"It Was Just an Accident"
"Left-Handed Girl"
"No Other Choice"
"The Secret Agent" — WINNER
"Sirāt"
"Belén"
BEST SONG
"Drive," Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Blake Slatkin, "F1"
"Golden," Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, and Teddy, "KPop Demon Hunters" — WINNER
"I Lied to You," Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners"
"Clothed by the Sun," Daniel Blumberg, "The Testament of Ann Lee"
"Train Dreams," Nick Cave and Bryce Dressner, "Train Dreams"
"The Girl in the Bubble," Stephen Schwartz, "Wicked: For Good"
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer, "F1"
Alexandre Desplat, "Frankenstein"
Max Richter, "Hamnet"
Daniel Lopatin, "Marty Supreme"
Jonny Greenwood, "One Battle After Another"
Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners" — WINNER
BEST SOUND
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John, "F1" — WINNER
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Greg Chapman, "Frankenstein"
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor, "One Battle After Another"
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boedekker, Felipe Pacheco, and David V. Butler, "Sinners"
Laia Casanovas, "Sirāt"
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, and Richard Spooner, "Warfare"