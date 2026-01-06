Why Eliza Dushku's Buffy The Vampire Slayer Spin-Off Didn't Happen

Though the timing didn't work out for a proper "Buffy" creative reunion when Dushku first reached out to Whedon and Minear about the Faith spin-off, she tried again a few years later and "Dollhouse," a two-season Fox thriller series, was the result. In many ways, the show can be seen as the Faith spin-off that never was, as the timing finally lined up for the two to collaborate again. "I wanted to do something else and I wanted to get back into a television show," Dushku said in 2009. "I had [Whedon] on the brain for sure but I hadn't called him yet, but I sort of took a leap of faith and set things up with Fox and then called Joss."

In the wake of Carpenter's allegations against Whedon, Dushku wrote on Instagram, thanking her for bravely coming forward. "I hadn't known it and I won't forget it." Dushku had her own experiences with harassment on set, winning a $9.5 million settlement from CBS in 2018 after claiming she was fired from "Bull" following her own allegations of misconduct against lead actor Michael Weatherly.

For those who love Faith's story on "Buffy" and need more, she does feature prominently in the sequel comic book series. Those stories are of dubious canon now that a proper reboot is in the works. Not all fans love the direction they take the original show's characters, but there's definitely fun to be had, with Faith being a part of some interesting stories. As Dushku is now retired from acting, there is unfortunately little chance that the new "Buffy" reboot will bring Faith back to the screen.