Mayor Of Kingstown To End With Season 5

"Mayor of Kingstown" is getting ready to leave office.

The prison drama starring Jeremy Renner has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced Monday. The show's swan song will consist of eight episodes, making it the shortest season in the series' run.

"Mayor of Kingstown" hails from series co-creators Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone)" and Hugh Dillon (who also plays Ian) and follows Renner's Mike McLusky, a prison "fixer" who is deeply involved in much of the unsavory goings-on in Kingstown, Michigan. In Season 4, Mike butted heads with new Anchor Bay prison warden Nina Hobbs (played by Edie Falco, "The Sopranos") and started dating new prison guard Cindy (Laura Benanti, "Younger").

The Season 4 finale, which began streaming on December 28, found Mike's brother, Kyle murdering Merle in a revenge killing for the death of Kyle's wife, Tracy. Meanwhile, Hobbs lifted a lockdown on the prison, resulting in an all-out battle between warring factions the Colombians and the Crips.

Do you have thoughts and/or feelings about "Mayor of Kingstown" coming to an end? Hit the comments, and let us know!