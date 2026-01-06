Yellowstone's Most Dangerous Scene Put Kelly Reilly In Harm's Way
Working on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" wasn't the easiest job for an actor, but it equipped its cast members with new skills and exposed them to the wonders of nature. For instance, prior to filming any footage for Paramount's hit neo-Western, the cast members attended a cowboy camp to learn all of the other necessary skills needed to become useful ranch hands. The downside of working on such an authentically Western series? A regular workday could also see the actors coming into contact with dangerous wildlife.
Kelly Reilly, who played Beth Dutton — one of the all-time great "Yellowstone" characters — is one actor who can attest to putting her life on the line for the sake of the show. In Season 1's "Kill the Messenger" episode, Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) spend the evening drinking whiskey in the wilderness, culminating as Beth ran — and yelled — at some wolves. As documented by People, Reilly confirmed that the wolves were real, and she had some concerns about approaching them.
"I'm like, 'Well, don't you think their most inner instincts might come out when there's a woman with a bottle of whiskey running up to them?'" she said. "They were like, 'Don't worry, we've got these like invisible pieces of cord, so if they do run at you, that will trip them up.'"
Fortunately, the wolves were kept under control, and the shoot didn't produce any casualties.
Kelly Reilly had to worry about other dangerous animals on Yellowstone
"Yellowstone" Season 5 sees Beth Dutton split her time between Montana and Texas after Rip briefly relocates to a ranch in the Lone Star State. This also leads to the show's most popular couple enjoying some romantic moments, with Beth suggesting that they buy their own ranch and live happily ever after. Kelly Reilly has said that being in the Lone Star State had its nerve-wracking moments.
"There's a lot more snakes in Texas," she told CinemaBlend. "We had a snake wrangler, and they found a bunch of them — all the big rattlesnakes. And the tarantulas. Like, I'm from South London. The most scary thing in England is a stinging nettle."
But it doesn't seem that Reilly is completely done with Beth (or her run-ins with wildlife) yet: She is set to return to the "Yellowstone" franchise as a main cast member in the untitled Beth and Rip spin-off.