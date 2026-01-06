Yellowstone's Most Dangerous Scene Put Kelly Reilly In Harm's Way

Working on Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" wasn't the easiest job for an actor, but it equipped its cast members with new skills and exposed them to the wonders of nature. For instance, prior to filming any footage for Paramount's hit neo-Western, the cast members attended a cowboy camp to learn all of the other necessary skills needed to become useful ranch hands. The downside of working on such an authentically Western series? A regular workday could also see the actors coming into contact with dangerous wildlife.

Kelly Reilly, who played Beth Dutton — one of the all-time great "Yellowstone" characters — is one actor who can attest to putting her life on the line for the sake of the show. In Season 1's "Kill the Messenger" episode, Beth and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) spend the evening drinking whiskey in the wilderness, culminating as Beth ran — and yelled — at some wolves. As documented by People, Reilly confirmed that the wolves were real, and she had some concerns about approaching them.

"I'm like, 'Well, don't you think their most inner instincts might come out when there's a woman with a bottle of whiskey running up to them?'" she said. "They were like, 'Don't worry, we've got these like invisible pieces of cord, so if they do run at you, that will trip them up.'"

Fortunately, the wolves were kept under control, and the shoot didn't produce any casualties.