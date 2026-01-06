Lost Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage After Serious Fall
"Lost" star Evangeline Lilly has suffered brain damage from a recent injury, she revealed on Instagram.
The actress took to Instagram to give fans an update on her injury, which she suffered in May when she fainted on the beach and fell face-first into a boulder. Lilly said in a video that she had "some bad news about my concussion," adding that "I do have brain damage from the" traumatic brain injury and her latest scans show that "almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity."
Lilly went on to say that "now my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it," assuring fans that she feels "extraordinarily grateful" and "blessed." She also noted in the caption: "Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just perimenopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies. Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers."
Lilly starred as Kate on the hit ABC drama Lost
Lilly is best known to TV fans for playing plane crash survivor Kate on the ABC drama "Lost," playing the role for all six seasons and earning a Golden Globe nomination for best lead actress in a drama in 2006. On the big screen, she played Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, in the Marvel hit "Ant-Man" and reprised the role in two sequels, 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and 2023's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." She also voiced the role of the Wasp on the Disney+ animated series "What If?"
Lilly starred in another big-screen franchise as well, playing the elf Tauriel in Peter Jackson's 2012 blockbuster "The Hobbit," along with two sequels: 2013's "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and 2014's "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies." Her other film credits include "The Hurt Locker" and "Real Steel." She announced in 2024 she was stepping away from acting to focus on her family.