Lost Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage After Serious Fall

"Lost" star Evangeline Lilly has suffered brain damage from a recent injury, she revealed on Instagram.

The actress took to Instagram to give fans an update on her injury, which she suffered in May when she fainted on the beach and fell face-first into a boulder. Lilly said in a video that she had "some bad news about my concussion," adding that "I do have brain damage from the" traumatic brain injury and her latest scans show that "almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity."

Lilly went on to say that "now my job is to get to the bottom of that with doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it," assuring fans that she feels "extraordinarily grateful" and "blessed." She also noted in the caption: "Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just perimenopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies. Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers."