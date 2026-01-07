One M*A*S*H Star Was Happy With The Changes The TV Show Made

While the 1970s and early '80s sitcom "M*A*S*H" is by far the most famous piece of media to wear that name these days — and for decades — it was the third version of the Korean War medical comedy/drama. The original "M*A*S*H" was a 1968 novel by Richard Hooker called "MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors," which was then adapted into a film called "M*A*S*H" two years later. The CBS comedy series, which frequently leaned more to the side of drama over the course of its immensely popular 11-season run, premiered in 1972.

Between the three versions, there are a lot of differences — many simply demanded by the changes in medium and format. The show, by nature of how TV works, was able to conduct long-term character arcs and cover a wide range of material, from the horrors of war and criticisms of the military-industrial complex to meditations on loneliness, family, and love — al amidst the comedy that made up the meat of the series. While not every storyline in "M*A*S*H" has held up over the decades, it was politically subversive in its day and remains an all-time classic of American television. But while it shared a lot with the film that preceded it, it also made some of its own changes right from the start — changes that star McLean Stevenson, who played Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake on the first three seasons of the show, appreciated.

In particular, Stevenson appreciated that the show more faithfully adapted the original book than the movie, even though the TV series used all of the same visual trappings as the film. For him, that meant a more respectful, compassionate portrait of the doctors at the 4077th M*A*S*H unit, as well as efforts to distance them from the U.S. military.