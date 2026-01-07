Gilmore Girls Wouldn't Exist Without This Emotional, Real-Life Experience

Amy Sherman-Palladino's pitch for "Gilmore Girls" to Warner Bros. executives was whipped up on the spot, with little thought into the idea except, "It's [a] mother and daughter and they're more like friends than mother and daughter." This is according to a 2015 interview with Sherman-Palladino on The Today Show, as reported in Vulture.

The actual characters, setting, and plot wouldn't come until later. The WB bought the series off that simple pitch, so Sherman-Palladino had to quickly construct an entire world based on this concept. Where was this mother-daughter story going to take place? How would that location impact the story?

Sherman-Palladino thought back to her trip to the Mayflower Inn in Washington, Connecticut, a stately piece of classic New England architecture that was formerly a boys' school from the early 1900s. She also drew inspiration from cozy nearby locales that look like ceramic Christmas village sets come to life — complete with gazebos, white-steepled churches, and walkable rows of cute little shops.

Sherman-Palladino told Deseret News that the charm of this "fairy town" inspired her vision for the series: "At the time I was there, it was beautiful, it was magical, and it was a feeling of warmth and small-town camaraderie ... There was a longing for that in my own life, and I thought — that's something that I would really love to put out there."

The "Gilmore Girls" creator was able to tap into that magic, creating a location that seemed to exist only in dreams: a warm and cozy haven where everyone looks out for one another. The fictional hamlet of Stars Hollow has become one of the most beloved and recognizable television towns of all time.