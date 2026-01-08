Young Sheldon's Co-Creator Wishes He Never Made This George Sr. Decision On The Big Bang Theory

Chuck Lorre has said he regrets a foundational creative decision made early in "The Big Bang Theory": making the death of Sheldon Cooper's father a defining part of the character's childhood.

Lorre addressed that regret in a vanity card immediately following the antepenultimate episode of "Young Sheldon," which culminated in the off-screen death of George Cooper Sr., played on the prequel by Lance Barber.

"Eighteen years ago, when we were writing and producing 'The Big Bang Theory,' it seemed like a good idea to imagine that Sheldon's childhood was deeply disrupted by the loss of his father," Lorre wrote. "No one could have thought that someday we would regret that decision. That someday is now.

"There were a lot of tears on stage when this episode's last scene was shot," he continued. "A reminder that we had all fallen in love with a fictional character. Which is, itself, a reminder to love the characters in our life who are real. To do otherwise, is to live with regret."