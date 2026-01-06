Are Brilliant Minds' [Spoiler] And [Spoiler] Really Gone? Show Boss Michael Grassi Weighs In

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the winter premiere of "Brilliant Minds." Proceed accordingly.

Welcome back to Bronx General, where the number of medical residents just went down by two.

Monday's winter premiere of "Brilliant Minds" revealed that both Dr. Jacob Nash (played by Spence More II) and Dr. Van Markus (played by Alex MacNicoll) are leaving the hospital.

The reasons behind their departures vary greatly, so let's handle the happy one first. We'd known that a doctor affiliated with Jacob's old football team had offered him a spot in his residency program in Texas. By the end of the hour, Dr. Nash informed Oliver that he'd accepted the position.

"When I got injured, doctors were in and out of the room, telling me what was best for me. No one ever took the time to get to know me. Not the way you take the time to get to know your patients," he told Wolf. "I want to give athletes the kind of care you taught me every patient deserves, the kind of care I wish I got when I was a kid. I've gotta go."