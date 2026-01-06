Save The Dates: Stranger Things Making-Of Doc, Queer Eye's Farewell, And More
Now that "Stranger Things" has wrapped up its five-season run, Netflix is giving us a peek at how they created the Upside Down.
"One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5" will premiere Monday, Jan. 12 on Netflix, the streamer has announced. The documentary "will give an inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final installment of the Duffer brothers' generation-defining series," per the official synopsis.
"Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers — but Hollywood felt impossibly far away," the Duffer brothers said in a statement. "Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for 'The Lord of the Rings' — on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that's the dream. With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared. We wanted to bring it back."
This new documentary, "beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan — is our attempt to do just that," they added. "If you love 'Stranger Things,' or if you're simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one's for you." (Press PLAY above for a first look.)
In other scheduling news:
* The tenth and final season of Netflix's Emmy-winning makeover show "Queer Eye" will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 21 on the streamer. Season 10 finds the Fab Five — Antoni, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan — in Washington D.C., where they "will celebrate the show's legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation's capital." (Press PLAY above for a sneak peek.)
* The horror sequel "Black Phone 2" will make its streaming debut Friday, Jan. 16 on Peacock. Ethan Hawke plays The Grabber, who "torments Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing his sister Gwen (Madeline McGraw)."
* Netflix will release the Valentine's Day special "Is It Cake? Valentines" on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Baking couples will "craft swoon-worthy cakes and attempt to fool the judges and each other," according to the official description. "With hearts pounding and money on the line, these couples are in for the sweetest date night of their lives!"