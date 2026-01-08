Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Review: A Fresh-Faced Franchise Reboot Falls Into The Same Old Wormholes

It's nice to see Robert Picardo back as The Doctor from "Star Trek: Voyager" — his holographic image may have been updated, but he hasn't lost a step — and Gina Yashere has fun as stern cadet master Lura. Giamatti is clearly a die-hard "Trek" fan, and he relishes the chance to chew scenery as a deliciously evil villain. But he's really more of a glorified guest star, showing up in the premiere and then disappearing entirely until Episode 6. Hunter, meanwhile, is a strange fit as a "Star Trek" captain. Her Nahla Ake is goofy and eccentric, draping herself sideways over the captain's chair like a tipsy partygoer. In her scenes with Caleb, Hunter brings an affecting tenderness, but the sight of her barking orders on a starship bridge never quite computes.

Getting two excellent actors like Hunter and Giamatti to headline a "Trek" series is a major coup, of course, but their scenes feel like they're from a different show than the YA school antics. I almost think "Starfleet Academy" would work better if they had just jettisoned the big-name actors and relied on the young cadets to carry the main thrust of the drama. After all, William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy were fresh faces once, too.

"Star Wars" has found a way to open up its universe in fresh and challenging ways with shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Andor" — but we're still waiting for the new wave of "Star Trek" to deliver a thoughtful game-changer of that caliber. As it is, "Starfleet Academy" is a noble experiment with some promising aspects... and others that need a little remedial work.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: "Star Trek" tries to get a fresh start with "Starfleet Academy," but it's dogged by the same pitfalls that have hampered recent "Trek."