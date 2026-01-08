Why Disney Plus Shows Are Causing Problems For Marvel, Star Wars, And Pixar

Now that we're six years in, Disney+ looks like it's doing pretty well — at face value. The platform finally became profitable in 2024, with 128 million subscribers reported as of the end of June 2025. Combine that with a renewed effort from Disney to focus more on quality than quantity, as well as the recent news that Hulu is being fully integrated into the Disney+ app, and everything would seem to be headed in a positive direction. However, there's no mistaking the damage that Disney+ has done to the company's three biggest brands: Star Wars, Pixar, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yes, there have been some big hits. "The Mandalorian" gave the platform a strong start in the big-budget original series department, and "WandaVision" kept that going from the Marvel side of things. But what followed was an extended period of crowded releases with middling critical receptions, all of which served to undermine reputations that took years and years to construct.

The Star Wars franchise has been out of theaters for six years now, and while that's partially due to the tepid response to the last movie, it's also because of a streaming effort that produced one monstrously huge hit (the aforementioned "The Mandalorian"), one critical darling ("Andor"), and a number of expensive experiments that have had mixed results. In Marvel's case, too many spin-offs caused casual fans to drop off in the post-"Avengers: Endgame" landscape, with MCU lead architect Kevin Feige believing in retrospect that people were intimidated by the sense of needing to see everything to understand anything. Pixar's plight might be the saddest of all: What was once one of the most prestigious studios of 21st century Hollywood was relegated to years of streaming releases with little to no real coverage or marketing support.