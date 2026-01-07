The 15 Best Animated TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Believe it or not, the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" franchise did not begin its existence as an animated series. Originally, it was a toy company's attempt to capitalize on the exploding popularity of "Star Wars" action figures.

In the wake of Kenner's massive success with the "Star Wars" brand and after runs of "Flash Gordon" and "Battlestar Galactica" toys didn't sell, Mattel conjured up its own original world of "He-Man" — a blend of fantasy, sci-fi, and physiques that made Arnold Schwarzenegger look puny – to dominate the action figure market. But after it made the toys, how would Mattel sell "He-Man" to kids who hadn't seen the characters before?

While previous iterations of the FCC frowned upon children's programs that were thinly veiled commercials, the Reagan administration's version of the agency had no such squabbles, and "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" debuted on syndication in 1983. For obvious reasons, the show is campier and much kid-friendlier than its grittier fantasy inspirations like "Conan the Barbarian."

"He-Man" set a precedent quickly followed by the likes of "Transformers" and "ThunderCats," both of which told stories that added dimension and heart to plastic warriors adored by a generation. "He-Man" also provided an early career boost to writers J. Michael Straczynski and Paul Dini.