Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Share The Same Glaring Weakness

Both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" stand out as two of the most universally acclaimed television series of the 21st century. With a combined 125 episodes — along with "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," – this universe created by Vince Gilligan is subject to much adoration from critics and audiences alike. However, both series share a major point of criticism: their use of the Spanish language.

This shared universe is primarily set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with numerous characters featured in both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" speaking Spanish. The Salamancas, in particular, are a Mexican crime family at the center of a drug cartel featured on both series, while Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the calm and calculated meth kingpin and co-founder of Los Pollos Hermanos, is of Chilean American descent. Both series feature dialogue-driven scenes revolving around the exploits of these drug lords, often with conversations in Spanish featuring English subtitles.

Although the writing team and casts of both shows continue to receive praise to this day, the written Spanish dialogue and certain actors' delivery are subject to significant admonishment, particularly from viewers fluent in Spanish.