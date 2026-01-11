Matthew Perry Gave Lisa Kudrow An Adorable Friends Prop As The Show Ended

There's no question that "Friends" became one of the most beloved sitcoms ever in large part due to its irreplaceable ensemble. Creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane cast the perfect actors for the six main roles, and while the writing on the show was always a big part of its charm, the writers had some incredible talent on which to rely. It wasn't just that each actor brought their own sensibility to their roles, either. The group was clearly tight-knit off-screen, which only helped their on-screen chemistry and made the show all the more better.

As such, when the "Friends" finale aired in 2004, it was a hugely emotional moment for everybody, the cast included. It's not surprising to learn, then, that in order to remember their time on the long-running series, the group took mementos from the set and spoke about their souvenirs in a 2021 People interview ahead of the "Friends" reunion.

During the interview, Chandler actor Matthew Perry revealed he'd taken a cookie jar, which he gave to Phoebe actress Lisa Kudrow as a parting gift. The prop, which sat next to the fridge in Monica's (Courteney Cox) apartment, was meaningful to both Perry and Kudrow as it represented a shared joke. But it turns out Perry, who passed away in October 2023 at age 54, also hid another surprise inside the prop that Kudrow didn't find for some time.