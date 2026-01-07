GLAAD Media Awards: Heated Rivalry, Stranger Things, And Pluribus Among TV Nominees
Awards season is officially heating up, with the GLAAD Media Awards nominating HBO Max's buzzy gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry" for best new TV series.
The full nominations for this year's 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, with nearly 300 honorees named in movies, TV, music, gaming, podcasting, and more. On the TV side, "Heated Rivalry" was joined by Apple TV's "Pluribus" in the best new TV series category, with the Netflix smash "Stranger Things" earning a nod in the best drama series category.
"The most popular series and media appear on this year's list of nominees because LGBTQ stories are a winning strategy for a global audience who demands bold and original storytelling. As the media landscape shifts, gaming, local news, and podcasts have also emerged as proud homes to LGBTQ talent and narratives," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "In the face of rising anti-LGBTQ disinformation, GLAAD remains relentless in our mission to work across all forms of media and to tell the fair and accurate stories that protect values of family, fairness, and freedom for all."
The GLAAD Media Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Thursday, Mar. 5. Read on to see the full list of TV nominees.
GLAAD Media Awards TV Nominees
OUTSTANDING NEW TV SERIES
"Boots" (Netflix)
"Chad Powers" (Hulu)
"Clean Slate" (Prime Video)
"The Four Seasons" (Netflix)
"Heated Rivalry" (HBO Max)
"The Hunting Wives" (Netflix)
"I Love LA" (HBO)
"Long Story Short" (Netflix)
"Mid-Century Modern" (Hulu)
"Overcompensating" (Prime Video)
"Pluribus" (Apple TV)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
"Big Boys" (Hulu)
"Ghosts" (CBS)
"Hacks" (HBO)
"Hazbin Hotel" (Prime Video)
"Loot" (Apple TV)
"Palm Royale" (Apple TV)
"The Righteous Gemstones" (HBO)
"Survival of the Thickest" (Netflix)
"The Upshaws" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
"Brilliant Minds" (NBC)
"The Buccaneers" (Apple TV)
"Doctor Who" (Disney+)
"The Gilded Age" (HBO)
"The Last of Us" (HBO)
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (Starz)
"The Sandman" (Netflix)
"Severance" (Apple TV)
"Stranger Things" (Netflix)
"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"The Beast in Me" (Netflix)
"Chief of War" (Apple TV)
"Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" (Peacock)
"Hal & Harper" (Mubi)
"Hotel Reverie," "Black Mirror" (Netflix)
"Lost Boys and Fairies" (Britbox)
"Mr Loverman" (Britbox)
"Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu)
"Prime Target" (Apple TV)
"Wayward" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
"Back to the Frontier" (Magnolia Network)
"House on Fire" (BET+)
"Jay & Pamela" (TLC)
"June Farms" (Prime Video)
"Love on the Spectrum" (Netflix)
"Next Gen NYC" (Bravo)
"Selling Sunset" (Netflix)
"Southern Charm" (Bravo)
"Southern Hospitality" (Bravo)
"The Ultimatum: Queer Love" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" (AMC+/Shudder)
"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC)
"Finding Mr. Christmas" (Hallmark+)
"I Kissed a Boy" (Hulu)
"I Kissed a Girl" (Hulu)
"Project Runway" (Freeform)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)
"The Traitors" (Peacock)
"The Voice" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING
"Be@rbrick" (Apple TV)
"Firebuds" (Disney Jr.)
"Ghost Town," "Mermicorno: Starfall" (HBO Max)
"No Wrong Way to Be You," "Sesame Street" (HBO Max)
"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" (Disney Jr./Disney+)
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING – LIVE ACTION
"Goosebumps: The Vanishing" (Disney+/Hulu)
"Jane" (Apple TV)
"School Spirits" (Paramount+)
"Selamiut," "Washington Black" (Hulu)
"XO, Kitty" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING – ANIMATED
"Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" (HBO Max)
"The Bravest Knight" (Hulu)
"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" (Netflix)
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Disney Channel)
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY OR TALK SHOW EPISODE
"Greg Mathis Jr. Opens Up About Living As His Authentic Self," "Tamron Hall" (Syndicated)
"Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
"JHud Surprises Black Gay Weddings Founders with Special Anniversary Gift," "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (Syndicated)
"Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility With 'TRANSA' Creator Massima Bell," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Syndicated)
"Las Culturistas Culture Awards" (Bravo/Peacock)
"Laverne Cox and George Wallace Star In Norman Lear's Final Show, 'Clean Slate,'" "The View" (ABC)
"Max Salvador and Victoria SanJuan," "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (Bravo)
"New York Pride Week and Corporate Sponsors Pull Back by Trump," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
"Trans Athletes," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
"Transgender Soldiers Explain Why Trump's Military Ban is Bogus," "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
OUTSTANDING FILM – STREAMING OR TV
"10Dance" (Netflix)
"The Christmas Baby" (Hallmark Channel)
"Echo Valley" (Apple TV)
"Hedda" (Amazon MGM Studios)
"A Keller Christmas Vacation" (Hallmark Channel)
"Noah's Arc: The Movie" (Paramount+)
"Oh. What. Fun." (Prime Video)
"The Old Guard 2" (Netflix)
"The Parenting" (HBO Max)
"Queen of Coal" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
"Amy Bradley Is Missing" (Netflix)
"Come See Me in the Good Light" (Apple TV)
"Enigma" (HBO)
"Heightened Scrutiny" (Fourth Act Film)
"I'm Your Venus" (Netflix)
"In Transit" (Prime Video)
"Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf" (Peacock)
"A Mother Apart," "POV" (PBS)
"Pee-Wee as Himself" (HBO)
"Sally" (National Geographic)
