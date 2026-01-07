GLAAD Media Awards: Heated Rivalry, Stranger Things, And Pluribus Among TV Nominees

Awards season is officially heating up, with the GLAAD Media Awards nominating HBO Max's buzzy gay hockey drama "Heated Rivalry" for best new TV series.

The full nominations for this year's 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards were unveiled on Wednesday, with nearly 300 honorees named in movies, TV, music, gaming, podcasting, and more. On the TV side, "Heated Rivalry" was joined by Apple TV's "Pluribus" in the best new TV series category, with the Netflix smash "Stranger Things" earning a nod in the best drama series category.

"The most popular series and media appear on this year's list of nominees because LGBTQ stories are a winning strategy for a global audience who demands bold and original storytelling. As the media landscape shifts, gaming, local news, and podcasts have also emerged as proud homes to LGBTQ talent and narratives," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "In the face of rising anti-LGBTQ disinformation, GLAAD remains relentless in our mission to work across all forms of media and to tell the fair and accurate stories that protect values of family, fairness, and freedom for all."

The GLAAD Media Awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Thursday, Mar. 5. Read on to see the full list of TV nominees.