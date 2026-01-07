The Rookie Season 8 Premiere Delivers A Major #Chenford Update — Plus, Is [Spoiler] Leaving The LAPD?

"The Rookie" Season 8 is jetting off to Prague, but not even a high-stakes, international mission can distract us from answering our biggest lingering question: Where does #Chenford stand after the sleepy Season 7 cliffhanger?! Let's recap.

Sergeant Lucy Chen reveals in the top of the episode what happened after she fell asleep during her last rendezvous with Tim — the one where Tim asked her to move in with him.

Did she hear any of his proposal? At what point did she clonk out? Turns out, Lucy heard none of it. In fact, the premiere picks up in the middle of a cheeky misunderstanding between the two: It's Lucy who thinks Tim has left her hanging. Apparently, the man didn't wait around for his sleeping beauty to wake up, and walked out while she slumbered. When she awoke, the man was gone!

The premiere picks up three days after that fateful feast, and Lucy hasn't heard from Tim since. As she and Celina discuss the man's shortcomings and his inability to effectively communicate, all we want to do is shake the lovable sergeant and tell her the truth! Tim didn't merely skip out on the cop during a romantic dinner — it was Lucy who metaphorically skipped out on Tim after he laid his heart out on the table!

Luckily, Lopez and Celina do the work for us and get to scheming in order to bring the two back together. Thanks to their meddling, #Chenford finally reunites, and they have a much-needed conversation — one where both parties are fully conscious. Tim apologizes for icing Lucy out, admitting he was scared, and he finally invites an alert Lucy to move in with him — and she accepts!