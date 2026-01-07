Every Star Wars TV Show, Ranked From Worst To Best

When the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy ended, George Lucas teased us with the notion of a live-action TV series, an unprecedented idea in the pre-streaming era. The show would be called "Underworld," and involve bounty hunters. Yet every year, it seemed we'd get no closer to Lucas realizing it on the budget he wanted.

After selling the company and franchise, Disney went all in on streaming, and insisted that TV shows in the Marvel and "Star Wars" realms look as good as their related movies. Since Disney+ launched in late 2019, we've had no shortage of "Star Wars" TV, with some shows being significantly better than others.

In ranking these series, we have to define our terms — we are excluding preschool Disney XD series "Young Jedi Adventures" and "Jedi Temple Challenge," the game show hosted by Ahmed Best. We've also eliminated micro-series like "Forces of Destiny" and even, alas, Genndy Tartakovsky's "Clone Wars," which is no longer canon. The following are all technically in-universe canon (though "Visions" may vary), and ranked worst to best.