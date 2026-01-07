Sweet Magnolias To Return In June For Season 5 — Get Netflix Premiere Date

June sounds like the perfect time for a trip to South Carolina.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that its romantic drama "Sweet Magnolias" will return for Season 5 on Thursday, June 11.

The premiere date news came as part of a bigger announcement about Netflix's 2026 slate of programming; you can watch the full sizzle reel for the upcoming year of shows and movies above. (Return dates were also revealed for the streamer's series "BEEF" and "Virgin River.")

"Sweet Magnolias" centers on lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they balance their careers, families, and relationships in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Season 5, however, will at least partially take place in New York City after Maddie accepted a marketing position at a publishing house in the Big Apple during Season 4. As confirmed by TVLine's exclusive first look at Season 5 in June, Helen and Dana Sue will take a girls' trip to Manhattan to see their friend living the city life.

"I think a lot of people saw that happen and thought, 'Oh God, is this the end of the show?'" Garcia Swisher previously told TVLine of Maddie's decision to move to New York. She added, though, that it's "important for Maddie and her journey to flex those muscles and really gain her confidence back. She has this real knack for marketing, which is what she went to school for, and it's helping her get her groove back."

