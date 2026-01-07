Actor Awards 2026: See The Full List Of Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have undergone a bit of a brand change, getting renamed to the Actor Awards for the 2026 ceremony — and we now know who's in the running to take home trophies this year.

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") and Connor Storrie ("Heated Rivalry") were on hand Wednesday afternoon to announce the nominees for the 32nd annual ceremony, which you can view in the list below. On the television front, Apple TV's "The Studio" led the pack with five nominations, including individual nods for four of its cast members. HBO's "The White Lotus" and Netflix's "Adolescence" followed closely behind with four nominations a piece.

Meanwhile, on the film side, "One Battle After Another" scored the most nominations with seven, including nods in the Motion Picture Cast and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture categories. "Sinners" followed with five nominations, with supporting actors Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton among those recognized.

This year's Actor Awards will stream live Sunday, March 1, at 8/7c on Netflix. Harrison Ford ("Shrinking") was previously announced as the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award recipient; a host for the ceremony has yet to be revealed.

Keep scrolling for the full list of Actor Awards nominees, then drop your reactions in a comment!