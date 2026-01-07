Actor Awards 2026: See The Full List Of Nominations
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have undergone a bit of a brand change, getting renamed to the Actor Awards for the 2026 ceremony — and we now know who's in the running to take home trophies this year.
Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") and Connor Storrie ("Heated Rivalry") were on hand Wednesday afternoon to announce the nominees for the 32nd annual ceremony, which you can view in the list below. On the television front, Apple TV's "The Studio" led the pack with five nominations, including individual nods for four of its cast members. HBO's "The White Lotus" and Netflix's "Adolescence" followed closely behind with four nominations a piece.
Meanwhile, on the film side, "One Battle After Another" scored the most nominations with seven, including nods in the Motion Picture Cast and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture categories. "Sinners" followed with five nominations, with supporting actors Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton among those recognized.
This year's Actor Awards will stream live Sunday, March 1, at 8/7c on Netflix. Harrison Ford ("Shrinking") was previously announced as the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award recipient; a host for the ceremony has yet to be revealed.
Keep scrolling for the full list of Actor Awards nominees, then drop your reactions in a comment!
TV CATEGORIES
ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
"The Diplomat"
"Landman"
"The Pitt"
"Severance"
"The White Lotus"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"The Studio"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"
Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"
Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"
Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES
"Andor"
"Landman"
"The Last of Us"
"Squid Game"
"Stranger Things"
FILM CATEGORIES
CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Odessa A'zion, "Marty Supreme"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons"
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Miles Caton, "Sinners"
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"