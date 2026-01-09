Jennifer Garner's Alias Was Born Out Of Another J. J. Abrams Series

If you haven't watched "Alias," you should go do that. And maybe check out "Felicity" while you're at it, because the shows have a much more direct connection than most people probably realize.

Sure, it's common knowledge that J.J. Abrams created both shows, but at first glance, a show about a girl who follows her crush to college across the country ("Felicity") and a show about a girl who is a super-spy ("Alias") don't have a whole lot in common. The fun twist here, though, is that Abrams actually came up with "Alias" thanks to a stray intrusive thought he had while making "Felicity." As he told The New York Times back in 2001, "I thought: 'Wouldn't it be really cool if Felicity were recruited by the C.I.A.? Then she'd find strength she didn't know she had and she wouldn't be able to tell her friends about it.'"

Once that concept lodged into Abrams' mind, he soon turned to an actor he'd already worked with on "Felicity" — Jennifer Garner, who briefly appeared on the series as Hannah Bibb. During TVLine's 10th anniversary oral history of "Alias," Abrams explained: "When I was writing the pilot, having worked with Jen on Felicity, she was in my mind as a very strong contender for the role. And so Jen kept coming up in my mind as a potential candidate for this. And no one else did. But I was trying not to think of Jen because I wanted Sydney to be her own thing that then Jen could bring to life, or whomever. But there was no one else I really considered but her."