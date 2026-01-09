Monica From Friends Was Initially Written For An SNL Alum

It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the characters on "Friends," even if, back in the early '90s, they were all just up-and-coming actors with no real profiles to speak of. This included Courteney Cox, who had featured in Bruce Springsteen's music video for "Dancing in the Dark" and racked up several TV show appearances in series like "Murder, She Wrote," "The Love Boat," and "Family Ties." But like every one of her co-stars, it wasn't until "Friends" that Cox truly broke through — but she almost didn't get the chance to play Monica Geller.

"Friends" creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane initially had someone else in mind for the role: "Saturday Night Live" star Janeane Garofalo. According to Kauffman, she and Crane originally offered Courteney Cox the part of Rachel Green, which ultimately went to Jennifer Aniston. As Kauffman recalled it in Vanity Fair's oral history of the show, "[Cox] said she wanted to do Monica, not Rachel."

This caused a slight problem for the co-creators as they had originally written the part of Monica with Janeane Garofalo in mind. "When we originally wrote the role, we had Janeane Garofalo's voice in our head," said Crane. "Darker and edgier and snarkier, and Courteney brought a whole bunch of other colors to it. We decided that, week after week, that would be a lovelier place to go to."