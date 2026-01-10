The Supernatural Scenes Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Wish They Could Erase
"Supernatural" ran for an impressive 15 seasons, turning main stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki into household names. However, while their time on The CW's hit horror-turned-dark fantasy series was more enjoyable than not, there are a few notable scenes that the actors regret filming. So, what are these "Supernatural" moments Ackles and Padalecki wish they could erase from their memories?
In a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles, Padalecki, and their co-star Misha Collins were asked this very question. While Collins didn't have an answer, the others jumped in to respond. "That's easy for me," Ackles told the outlet. "Fight scene with Lucifer. The marionette fight scene." Padalecki and Ackles compared the sequence — from the Season 13 finale "Let the Good Times Roll," which was not one of "Supernatural's" best binge-worthy episodes — to something out of "Team America: World Police," the famous Matt Stone and Trey Parker comedy about puppets battling terrorists all around the globe.
In the sequence, Dean uses the power of the archangel Michael to fight Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) in mid-air. This whole battle required Ackles and Pellegrino to be hooked up to strings to bring it to life. Ackles wasn't a fan of the experience, which, understandably, made him feel like a puppet. As for Padalecki's least-favorite moment, that was much simpler to film — but it's a memory he'd rather forget all the same.
Jared Padalecki regrets Sam's wig in the Supernatural finale
The "Supernatural" series finale "Carry On" — which drew in quite an audience at the time — is an emotional affair that sees Sam grow old before reuniting with Dean in Heaven. Just as they are for audiences, television swan songs are often emotional experiences for the actors involved, who have to say goodbye to the cast and crew they have worked with for years. However, bidding farewell to colleagues isn't why Padalecki wants to forget about one finale sequence in particular.
In the aforementioned interview, Padalecki singled out one element of the series finale — which CW CEO Mark Pedowitz believed was a great ending — that he wished he could have changed. "The wig scene in the finale," he answered. In the "Supernatural" finale, Sam dies an old man, having lived a full life. While Padalecki had no problem with the emotional catharsis of Sam's journey, he wasn't a fan of the hairstyle used to convey his character's aging process. "That one wig was difficult," he revealed.
"[They] should have just put a bald cap on you and called it a day," Ackles replied; but, unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards. Instead, Padalecki's final moments on "Supernatural" will forever be connected to that darn wig. Still, it was a much easier bit to film than a mid-air fight scene.