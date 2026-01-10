The Supernatural Scenes Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Wish They Could Erase

"Supernatural" ran for an impressive 15 seasons, turning main stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki into household names. However, while their time on The CW's hit horror-turned-dark fantasy series was more enjoyable than not, there are a few notable scenes that the actors regret filming. So, what are these "Supernatural" moments Ackles and Padalecki wish they could erase from their memories?

In a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles, Padalecki, and their co-star Misha Collins were asked this very question. While Collins didn't have an answer, the others jumped in to respond. "That's easy for me," Ackles told the outlet. "Fight scene with Lucifer. The marionette fight scene." Padalecki and Ackles compared the sequence — from the Season 13 finale "Let the Good Times Roll," which was not one of "Supernatural's" best binge-worthy episodes — to something out of "Team America: World Police," the famous Matt Stone and Trey Parker comedy about puppets battling terrorists all around the globe.

In the sequence, Dean uses the power of the archangel Michael to fight Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) in mid-air. This whole battle required Ackles and Pellegrino to be hooked up to strings to bring it to life. Ackles wasn't a fan of the experience, which, understandably, made him feel like a puppet. As for Padalecki's least-favorite moment, that was much simpler to film — but it's a memory he'd rather forget all the same.