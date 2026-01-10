Parks And Rec's Ron Swanson Was Inspired By A Real Person

Like any sitcom worth its salt, NBC's "Parks and Recreation" relies on both big belly laughs and world-building that makes you care about the characters who provide said laughs. As with any comedy that relies heavily on a workplace dynamic, its cast is a collection of outlandish figures who round up their archetypal roles with quirks and personality traits that set them apart. Some of them, of course, can come across as outlandish, but that's just part of the game. Who, for instance, could ever believe that the Pawnee department's director, Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) — one of the best "Parks and Rec" characters — could realistically be a comparatively high-ranking official, when he's also he's an avowed libertarian who hates the government and actively works to undermine it?

In this particular case, truth is stranger than fiction. Ron Swanson's libertarian dislike of government is actually based on a real-life Burbank government worker that "Parks & Rec" creators Michael Schur and Greg Daniels came across while conducting research for the show. "We were talking to one official about wanting to make Leslie's boss opposed to government," Daniels told the Los Angeles Times in 2009. "Like, 'Wouldn't it be funny if she's trying so hard to get stuff accomplished but her boss was like one of those Bush appointees who doesn't believe in the mission of the branch of government he's supposed to be overseeing?' And she looks [at] us and goes, 'Well, I'm a libertarian, so I don't really believe in the mission of my job.'"

When questioned on this, the employee seemingly responded in a deadpan manner that Ron himself would approve of: "Yes, I'm aware of the irony."