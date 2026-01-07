Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals New Buffy Series' Official Title, But Makes Clear: 'It's Not A Reboot'

Scooby Gang, assemble: The new "Buffy" series officially has a name! (And for the record, it's not a "reboot.")

Series lead Sarah Michelle Gellar sat down with author and journalist Evan Ross Katz for an episode of the "Shut Up Evan" podcast, where she officially revealed the new series' name: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale."

"It's not a sequel, it's not a reboot — it's a continuation," the actress told Katz in Wednesday's episode.

According to Gellar, the series will answer the questions of where our favorite slayer "is now in this world and what is this world that Buffy lives in, with her and without her," she said. "So it's not a reboot, it's not picking up with all of the same characters right away. It is not like a sequel... That's why the name was even important to me — 'Buffy: New Sunnydale.' It's Buffy, but it's also something else."

The actress said she learned a hard lesson about never saying never, referring to the fact that she was initially against resurrecting "Buffy."

"I will eat my words, and I'm OK with that. I learned my lesson," she said. "I never saw how and why it could be as good [as the original series]. I'm not trying to be better. I just want to hold and honor the memory and what we created. I know sometimes that memory is conflicted for people about how they're supposed to feel about it, but a lot of people put their blood, sweat, and tears into making what I think is an incredibly great show, and I'm incredibly proud of it."

Gellar also provided reasons as to why "New Sunnydale" is taking so long to hit screens.

"[This] was the first time I said, 'Maybe, could I possibly do this?' And this went on for three years now... me and Chloé [Zhao] going back and forth, saying I could do it, saying I can't, and really spending the time to develop what it is and why it is.

"I know this seems like it's taking a long time, and it's because unless we are sure that it is exactly what we set out to do and that it makes sense to do it, we don't want to sell you the legacy by not," she said. "When I know it's perfect, then it will be out there, but I won't do it unless I know it can be that."

So what say you, "Buffy" fans? Does "New Sunnydale" have a nice ring to it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.