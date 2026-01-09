What To Watch Friday: People We Meet On Vacation, Andrew Lincoln In Coldwater, And More
On TV this Friday: Romance novel "People We Meet On Vacation" gets a feature-length adaptation, Andrew Lincoln's "Coldwater" hits Paramount+, and Hugh Laurie joins "Tehran."
Showtimes for January 9, 2026
A Thousand Blows
Season 2 premiere: Mary Carr reassembles her crew, drawing Hezekiah and Sugar into bigger risks than ever.
Coldwater
Stateside premiere: Andrew Lincoln stars as a stay-at-home father who relocates his family from London to a remote Scottish town after a violent incident sparks a personal crisis.
People We Meet on Vacation
Based on Emily Henry's novel, Poppy (Emily Bader) is a free spirit and Alex (Tom Blyth) loves a plan — and after years of summer vacations, the longtime friends begin to wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.
Tehran
Season 3 premiere: After going rogue, Tamar must reinvent herself to regain her agency's support, navigating a dangerous Tehran amidst Iran's nuclear ambitions; Hugh Laurie joins.
College Football
Oregon takes on Indiana in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Max Greenfield, D'Arcy Carden, and Timothy Simons spin the wheel for charity.
Friday Night Vibes
Nina and Kevin watch 2018's "Rampage" and 2023's "The Flash."
RuPaul's Drag Race
The queens sing and dance in rival "Q-Pop" girl groups; Dove Cameron guest-judges.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Korris demands blood; Ashur attempts to sway an enemy toward his cause.
The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd
Season 3 finale: From launching corpses with trebuchets to missiles guided by pigeons, these are the stories behind history's most outrageous weapons.