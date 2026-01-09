WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: People We Meet On Vacation, Andrew Lincoln In Coldwater, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, January 9, 2026 Daniel Escale/Netflix

On TV this Friday: Romance novel "People We Meet On Vacation" gets a feature-length adaptation, Andrew Lincoln's "Coldwater" hits Paramount+, and Hugh Laurie joins "Tehran." 

Showtimes for January 9, 2026

ET

A Thousand Blows

Hulu SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: Mary Carr reassembles her crew, drawing Hezekiah and Sugar into bigger risks than ever. 

Coldwater

Paramount+ SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Stateside premiere: Andrew Lincoln stars as a stay-at-home father who relocates his family from London to a remote Scottish town after a violent incident sparks a personal crisis.

People We Meet on Vacation

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

Based on Emily Henry's novel, Poppy (Emily Bader) is a free spirit and Alex (Tom Blyth) loves a plan — and after years of summer vacations, the longtime friends begin to wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.

Tehran

Apple TV

Season 3 premiere: After going rogue, Tamar must reinvent herself to regain her agency's support, navigating a dangerous Tehran amidst Iran's nuclear ambitions; Hugh Laurie joins.

ET

College Football

ESPN

Oregon takes on Indiana in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

ET

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC

Max Greenfield, D'Arcy Carden, and Timothy Simons spin the wheel for charity.

Friday Night Vibes

TBS

Nina and Kevin watch 2018's "Rampage" and 2023's "The Flash."

RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV

The queens sing and dance in rival "Q-Pop" girl groups; Dove Cameron guest-judges.

ET

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Starz

Korris demands blood; Ashur attempts to sway an enemy toward his cause.

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd

History Channel

Season 3 finale: From launching corpses with trebuchets to missiles guided by pigeons, these are the stories behind history's most outrageous weapons.

