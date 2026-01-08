TV Academy Creates Legacy Emmy For Shows With 'Profound And Lasting Impact' — Which Series Should Be Honored?

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Television Academy has announced a new Emmy award.

The Academy on Thursday revealed the creation of the Legacy Award, which will be presented to TV programs that have made a "profound and lasting impact" on audiences, per the official announcement.

In order for a potential Legacy Award recipient to be considered, the series must have aired a minimum of 60 episodes across a minimum of five seasons and must have "continued or sustained relevance, influence or inspiration" over a genre of television, an existing or new audience, and/or society and culture.

Series and franchises can only receive a Legacy Award once, but as TV Academy President Maury McIntyre clarified to The Hollywood Reporter, the annual honor "absolutely can go to a show that's still on the air, or it can go to a show that hasn't been on the air in 30 years."

"It could go to 'Grey's Anatomy' for being one of the longest-running medical procedural shows on television, or it could go to 'Gunsmoke' because it established Westerns," McIntyre said. "We're happy to do both."

"The Legacy Award celebrates groundbreaking programming — programs that have stood the test of time, delivering stories that continue to engage audiences and featuring iconic and timeless characters with multigenerational appeal," TV Academy Chair Cris Abrego added in a statement on Thursday. "The award allows the Academy to honor more of television's rich history and acknowledge the storytellers whose work has resonated with viewers and continues to entertain legions of fans around the globe."

It has yet to be determined if the Legacy Award will be presented at the regular Emmys telecast, at the Creative Arts Emmys, at the TV Academy's annual Televerse festival, or at its Hall of Fame ceremony. The last time the Academy introduced a new award was in 2007 with the TV Academy Honors Award, which recognizes programming that drives positive social change.



