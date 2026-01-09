This post contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of "The Traitors" Season 4 — you've been warned!

There's only one thing more frightening than a castle full of deadly "Traitors" — and that's pissing off an army full of Swifties.

Season 4 of Peacock's gem is event TV for those of us reality geeks who can't get enough backstabbing, betrayal, and yes, host Alan Cumming's always alluring, fashion-forward looks. And in Thursday's first three installments, we've been served all that and more.

The dynamic new cast features five ladies from Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises (including Lisa Rinna and the return of Dorinda Medley), fives "gamers" (like "Survivor" winner Yam Yam Arocho and "Rob Has A Podcast" maestro Rob Cesternino), and some fabulous wild cards like comedian Ron Funches and Donna Kelce. Mother to pro footballers Jason and Travis. Future mother-in-law to none other than Ms. Taylor Swift. It's safe to say we are fully seated and salivating. (Check out the full cast list here.)

So who didn't survive the first few nights, and more importantly, who comprises the show's newest batch of traitors? Let's break down the five biggest reveals and happenings from Thursday's three-episode drop!