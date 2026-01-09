The Traitors Season 4 Premiere Delivers A Devious And Delicious New Twist — Plus, The 5 Wildest Reveals!
This post contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of "The Traitors" Season 4 — you've been warned!
There's only one thing more frightening than a castle full of deadly "Traitors" — and that's pissing off an army full of Swifties.
Season 4 of Peacock's gem is event TV for those of us reality geeks who can't get enough backstabbing, betrayal, and yes, host Alan Cumming's always alluring, fashion-forward looks. And in Thursday's first three installments, we've been served all that and more.
The dynamic new cast features five ladies from Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises (including Lisa Rinna and the return of Dorinda Medley), fives "gamers" (like "Survivor" winner Yam Yam Arocho and "Rob Has A Podcast" maestro Rob Cesternino), and some fabulous wild cards like comedian Ron Funches and Donna Kelce. Mother to pro footballers Jason and Travis. Future mother-in-law to none other than Ms. Taylor Swift. It's safe to say we are fully seated and salivating. (Check out the full cast list here.)
So who didn't survive the first few nights, and more importantly, who comprises the show's newest batch of traitors? Let's break down the five biggest reveals and happenings from Thursday's three-episode drop!
A traitor is chosen in plain sight
Alan is ready to shake things up! As the cast gathers around the castle on their very first night, the host has a wild surprise in store: For the first time in "Traitors" history, the season's first traitor is chosen in plain sight — right in front of the entire un-blindfolded cast!
With the players behind him on the castle steps, Alan calls each person down to stand in front of him one by one. He opens a box that only the player in question can see. If there's nothing inside the box, he or she remains a faithful... for now. But if the traitors playing card is found inside, that person will become the season's secret traitor, working independently from the rest of the season's villains. It's a tricky little twist that vastly changes the first stages of the game — and we're here for it.
How does it work exactly? The secret traitor will select the shortlist, meaning, the three or four players who will be up for murder. Then, the rest of the traitors will meet in the turret as usual, but can only choose to murder someone from the pre-selected list. Let the games begin!
Not one, but two Housewives are chosen as traitors
In another first, Alan selects two Housewives to be a part of the traitors' fearsome foursome. Those women are: Lisa Rinna (from "RHOBH") and Candiace Dillard Bassett ("RHOP"). Joining them in the turret on Night 1 is Rob Rausch ("Love Island"), making for a grand total of four traitors.
We saw how powerful and effective a Housewife can be underneath the cloak. Phaedra Parks absolutely crushed the game (and became a fan-favorite) during her time on Season 2. While I admittedly don't know much about Candiace, I must say: I am stoked to see Lisa work her magic. Not only does she have acting chops, but her reality TV résumé precedes her. Brace yourselves for fireworks, people!
Candiace does come clean from the jump: She already floated Lisa's name as a possible traitor (before they were officially chosen, that is), but says her comments won't be hard to walk back. The three traitors agree not to throw each other under the bus, but c'mon! How long can that really last?
The 'kitch-uation' brings the heat
On the car ride back to the castle following the first mission, Candiace decides to stir the pot, telling Porsha Williams and Maura Higgins that Michael Rapaport wanted to toss caskets into the Housewives' graves. (Whichever players had caskets inside their graves by mission's end would become the only players eligible for murder that evening.) The truth? It was Ron who suggested targeting Housewives. Candiace said hell-to-the-no, and the group moved on.
Back at the castle, Porsha calls out Michael for trying to take her out. Mike is deeply offended, because as he notes, "I'm practically another Housewife!" (He's apparently a big fan of their franchise.) With that, Michael demands to have a conversation with the person trying to destroy his name. They all head to the kitchen, where Michael confronts Candiace about what she said in the car. Candiace, quick on her feet, lies, saying that Porsha misheard her. Michael had said "something" about the Housewives "yesterday." (Uhh, yeah, OK.) Porsha asks Maura to back her up, but Maura claims she can't remember a thing. (For what it's worth, she says via confessional that she doesn't have a great memory. Convenient.)
Is Candiace playing with fire? Saying too much? Causing too much chaos too early? Regardless, Porsha says she still trusts her because they're both from the same show and there's a sisterhood there. However, Porsha eventually becomes the first person banished, so I guess that's that on that!
The gamers get got
Following that fiery "kitch-uation," the traitors meet in the turret to take a look at the secret traitor's shortlist. The names are: Rob R., Ian, Mark, and Eric. Since Rob R. is a traitor, it comes down to the other three, and sadly for "Big Brother" winner Ian Terry, he's the very first faithful to get the axe. I always liked Ian, but after a few seasons of gamer-types dominating the castle, it's not a shocker that "Big Brother" and "Survivor" players have oversized targets on their backs. And with the traitors being limited to just the shortlist, he makes for a solid choice to flick off the chess board.
But Ian wasn't the only gamer put out to pasture. The traitors are later told that their second murder must happen in plain sight. Before they can select their next victim, they must retrieve the shortlist (this time, a deck of cards) that's hidden behind a frame in the castle. So while everyone's mucking about and :::checks notes::: doing the conga, Rob R. deduces that the goods are behind a grim reaper painting in the kitchen. He grabs the cards and reads the shortlist: Monét, Rob C., Tara, and Kristen.
Rob R. then lures Lisa over to the chess board to break down their big decision. In order to successfully complete the murder, they must take one of the cards to the breakfast room and set it on fire in the fireplace. Much to the detriment and devastation of "RHAP" listeners everywhere, "Survivor" legend Rob C. is the next player slain by those pesky traitors. But let's give Rob C. his flowers! As the conga line was gallivanting throughout the set, Rob told Tiffany that his Spidey-sense was tingling. He felt that a murder in plain sight was brewing. He even asked Candiace who started the conga shenanigans! We've waited over 20 years to see Cesternino back in action, and dang it, he's been taken from us far too soon. R.I.P. to a great.
The secret traitor's identity is revealed
At the second roundtable (which — plot twist! — happens before the next mission), Yam Yam and Michael have it out for each other. While Ron sits in the hot seat for his wrong take on Porsha, the conversation quickly turns to Mama Kelce, who says she's been a little quieter than usual because she's been "fangirling" over each and every one of them. Candiace says Donna's innocent nature would make for a perfect traitor, while Colton continues following his hunch that Donna's silence has been more than suspicious.
Despite the fact that Donna pivots the convo to Michael (who then points at his nemesis Yam Yam), the famous footballers' mom gets a vast majority of the votes and is banished from the game. When she stands in the circle of truth, she calls herself the "sacrificial lamb" and says she had a blast. Before ducking out for good, she yells, "You got yourself a traitor!" We're then shown clips of Alan choosing Donna in plain sight that first night. Of Donna donning her special red cloak. Of her carefully crafting her mischievous shortlists and sealing them with wax stamps. Let's give Donna Kelce a round of applause for showing up and showing out, shall we?
So what did you think of the first three episodes of Season 4? Vote in our poll below, then tell us everything in the comments below!